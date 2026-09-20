Addressing a delegation from the Special Olympics, Pope Leo XIV recalled his own great fondness of sports and invited them to live holy lives following the example of St. Pier Giorgio Frassati, "who, in love with Jesus, knew how to translate values of sport into a holy life."

"I entrust you to the intercession of Mary and of St. Pier Giorgio Frassati, a young sportsman like you who, in love with Jesus, together with many friends, knew how to translate the values of sport into a good and generous life, into a holy life," the pope said.

At the Vatican Sept. 19, Pope Leo received the Italian athletes from the Special Olympics who took part in the 2025 Special Olympics World Winter Games in Turin.

The Special Olympics is an international organization that promotes sports for people with intellectual disabilities. It was founded in 1968 by Eunice Kennedy Shriver, the sister of U.S. President John F. Kennedy.

It operates in more than 190 countries and involves around 5 million athletes worldwide. Its official motto is: "Let me win. But if I cannot win, let me be brave in the attempt."

The Holy Father began by expressing his joy at meeting with the delegation.

"As you know," Pope Leo said, "I too am very fond of sport, and I am convinced of its great educational value, because it teaches people noble and authentic values."

To take part in sports, the Holy Father recognized, means committing oneself seriously and working hard, and then sharing the fruits of one's perseverance with loyalty, trust, openness, team spirit and courage.

"Our world," he said, "is greatly in need of people who, like you, remind everyone of the true values of life; of men and women who, through their example, show that the path of sharing and love is the only path that truly leads to happiness and peace."

The Holy Father recalled that sport is one of those "universal languages" that transcends cultural, social, religious and physical differences and succeeds in bringing people together.

With this sentiment, the pope thanked them for their presence, for the genuine joy they bring, and for the positive message they embody, while encouraging the athletes, coaches, officials, assistants and collaborators to continue their work with enthusiasm.

Pope Leo concluded by encouraging them to live holy lives and by imparting his apostolic blessing.