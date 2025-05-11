With a huge and festive crowd gathered in St. Peter's Square, Pope Leo XIV led his first Sunday recitation of the "Regina Caeli" prayer and urged all Catholics to pray for vocations, especially to the priesthood and religious life.

Before the pope appeared on the central balcony of St. Peter's Basilica May 11, the crowd was entertained by dozens of marching bands and folkloristic dance troupes who had marched into the square after attending an outdoor Mass for the Jubilee of Bands and Popular Entertainment.

Pope Leo also noted that it was Mother's Day in Italy, the United States and elsewhere. "I send a special greeting to all mothers with a prayer for them and for those who are already in heaven," he said. "Happy holiday to all moms!"

Italian officials estimated 100,000 people were in St. Peter's Square or on the surrounding streets to join the new pope for the midday prayer.

In his main address, Pope Leo said it was a "gift" to lead the crowd for the first time on the Sunday when the church proclaims a passage from John 10 "where Jesus reveals himself as the true Shepherd, who knows and loves his sheep and gives his life for them."

It also is the day the Catholic Church offers special prayers for vocations, especially to the priesthood and religious life.

"It is important that young men and women on their vocational journey find acceptance, listening and encouragement in their communities, and that they can look up to credible models of generous dedication to God and to their brothers and sisters," the pope said.

Noting that Pope Francis had released a message in March in preparation for the day of prayer, Pope Leo told the crowd, "Let us take up the invitation that Pope Francis left us in his message for today: the invitation to welcome and accompany young people."

"And let us ask our heavenly Father to assist us in living in service to one another, each according to his or her state of life, shepherds after his own heart, capable of helping one another to walk in love and truth," the new pope said.

Setting aside his prepared text, he told young people in the square, "Do not be afraid! Welcome the call of the church and of Christ the Lord."

After reciting the "Regina Caeli," he mentioned how the 80th anniversary of the end of World War II in Europe was celebrated May 8, the day of his election.

While that is reason to celebrate, he said, "'the Third World War is being fought piecemeal,' as Pope Francis often said. I, too, appeal to the leaders of the world, repeating this ever-relevant plea: Never again war!"

Pope Leo prayed for the people of Ukraine, saying, "May everything possible be done to achieve as soon as possible an authentic, just and lasting peace. May all prisoners be freed, and may the children return to their families." Ukraine says thousands of children have been forcibly taken to Russia during the war.

The pope also told the crowd, "I am deeply saddened by what is happening in the Gaza Strip. Let the fighting cease immediately. Humanitarian aid must be given to the exhausted civilian population, and all hostages must be released."

He praised India and Pakistan for reaching a ceasefire agreement, but said, "But how many other conflicts are there in the world?"

Pope Leo entrusted his "heartfelt appeal" for peace to Mary, "Queen of Peace, that she may present it to the Lord Jesus to obtain for us the miracle of peace."

Earlier in the day, Pope Leo had celebrated Mass at an altar near the tomb of St. Peter in the grotto of St. Peter's Basilica. Father Alejandro Moral Anton, the prior general of the Order of St. Augustine, to which the pope belonged, was the principal celebrant.

Afterward, the Vatican press office said, he stopped to pray at the tombs of popes who are buried in the grotto.