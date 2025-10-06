Two of the most important tenets of the Catholic faith are the real presence of Jesus in the Eucharist and the pope as the successor of Peter, who unites and guides the church, Pope Leo XIV said.

The pope's remarks came during an audience at the Vatican Oct. 6 with members of the board of directors of the Knights of Columbus, who were in Rome as part of a pilgrimage during the Jubilee Year.

The pope thanked the Knights for seeking to "bring the compassion and love of the Lord into your local communities, including through your efforts to uphold the sanctity of human life in all of its stages, to assist victims of war and natural disasters and also to support priestly vocations."

"For these concrete actions, as well as for your daily prayers and sacrifices for the good of all God's people, I express sincerely my warm appreciation," he said.

The meeting also came about a year after the U.S.-based Knights helped fund the complete restoration of the 17th-century bronze canopy standing over the main altar of St. Peter's Basilica as well as the restoration of the basilica's Altar of the Chair.

The immense 10-story canopy, known as a baldachin, was designed by Gian Lorenzo Bernini. It was covered in scaffolding from February to October in 2024 as restorers repaired and preserved the structure, whose last professional restoration was in 1758, more than 260 years ago.

The Knights also funded work done on the sculpture above the basilica's Altar of the Chair, which is the location of the Chair of St. Peter -- traditionally believed to have belonged to St. Peter, the first pope.

Pope Leo expressed his "profound gratitude to the Knights of Columbus for your generosity in making these projects possible. They are a visible sign of your continued devotion to the Vicar of Christ."

Tens of millions of faithful have travelled to Rome during the Holy Year "to visit the tombs of the apostles, walk through the Holy Doors, to be strengthened in their faith," the pope said.

Visitors to the basilica would also see Bernini's baldachin, "which now shines forth in all of its original beauty," and, in the apse of the basilica, "Bernini's beautiful bronze monument protecting the Cathedra (Chair) of St. Peter, which was renewed at the same time," he said.

"These masterpieces help all who look upon them to contemplate two of the principal tenets of our faith: the real presence of Jesus in the Eucharist and the pope as the successor of Peter who unites and guides the church," Pope Leo said.

"Throughout its history, the order has supported the charitable work of the Roman Pontiff in a variety of ways, including through the Vicarius Christi Fund, which allows him to express solidarity with the poor and most vulnerable throughout the world," said the pope

He wished everyone "a fruitful pilgrimage" and prayed that their time in Rome would "nourish your faith, will confirm you in hope and deepen your love for the church" so that they may be "strengthened to continue the worthy mission begun by your noble founder," Blessed Michael McGivney.