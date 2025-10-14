Making the first state visit of his papacy, Pope Leo XIV met Italian President Sergio Mattarella and spoke of common concerns, including war, migration, ecology and Italy's declining birthrate.

"In a climate of cordial respect, the Catholic Church and the Italian state collaborate for the common good -- at the service of the human person, whose inviolable dignity must always remain at the forefront of decision-making and action at all levels of social development, especially in defending the most fragile and needy," the pope told the president.

The morning meeting Oct. 14 took place at the Quirinal Palace, a former papal residence that has been home to Italian kings and presidents since 1870.

Embracing all the pomp of an official visit, Pope Leo began his 2-mile journey to the palace by being greeted by Italian government officials just outside St. Peter's Square and then was escorted in a motorcade by the Italian military. The Italian cavalry, mounted on horseback, led the pope's car into the palace courtyard.

After a private meeting with Mattarella, the pope and president exchanged speeches in the Mirrors Room, which Italian kings once used as a ballroom.

While celebrating their common stances and cooperation on a host of issues, the two leaders also expressed common concerns.

"As is sadly evident," Pope Leo said, "we live in a time that, alongside many signs of hope, is marked by grave suffering that wounds humanity worldwide and demands urgent yet farsighted responses."

"Numerous wars are devastating our planet, and as we look at the images, read the news, hear the voices and meet the people painfully affected," the pope said, he remembers the strong and prophetic words of his predecessors warning of the devastation that could come and pleading for peace.

"I therefore renew my heartfelt appeal that we continue to work to reestablish peace in every part of the world," he said, "and that the principles of justice, equity and cooperation among peoples -- principles which form its irreplaceable foundation -- be ever more cultivated and promoted."

Pope Leo also noted that the 800th anniversary of the death of St. Francis of Assisi will be marked in 2026. "This offers an opportunity to highlight the urgent issue of caring for our common home," he said.

By teaching people to praise God by respecting God's creation, he said, "Italy has received, in a special way, the mission of transmitting to the nations a culture that recognizes the earth as 'a sister with whom we share our life and a beautiful mother who opens her arms to embrace us,'" as Pope Francis wrote.

The declining birthrate in Italy and across Europe was another concern Pope Leo highlighted in his speech to Mattarella, Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni and top members of her cabinet.

The government must take action to support families, the pope said. Italians' traditional love of family and willingness to sacrifice for them is good for the country.

"In particular, I wish to emphasize the importance of guaranteeing all families the indispensable support of dignified work, in fair conditions and with due attention to the needs related to motherhood and fatherhood," he said. "Let us do everything possible to give confidence to families -- especially young families -- so that they may look to the future with serenity and grow in harmony."

Pope Leo also urged Italians "to uphold and protect life in all its phases, from conception to old age, until the moment of death."

And he thanked Italy "for the generous assistance this country offers to migrants who increasingly knock at its doors, as well as for its efforts in combating human trafficking."

Migration and trafficking "are among the great challenges of our time," he said, "and Italy has never turned away from them."

"I encourage you to keep alive your attitude of openness and solidarity," the pope said, adding that migrants must be helped to integrate by learning "the values and traditions of Italian society."