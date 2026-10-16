The Vatican released the first photos of Pope Leo XIV since his Oct. 13 lung surgery and cancer diagnosis, showing the pontiff celebrating Mass inside Rome's Gemelli Hospital as he continues his recovery.

In a statement released Oct. 16, the Vatican press office said the pope celebrated Mass in a room set up on the hospital's 10th floor, with off-duty medical staff and members of the Vatican Gendarmerie.

"In his homily, the pope thanked all the staff -- doctors, nurses, and orderlies -- for the work they do every day caring for the sick and their frailties, and especially for what they have done and continue to do for him," the statement read.

In the afternoon, the Vatican press office said Pope Leo received, in separate visits, Cardinal Luis Antonio Tagle, the newly elected dean of the College of Cardinals, and Cardinal Baldassare Reina, the papal vicar for Rome and archpriest of the Basilica of St. John Lateran.

Earlier in the day, Dr. Luigi Carbone, the pope's personal doctor, and Dr. Stefano Margaritora, the chief surgeon for his operation, released a joint statement saying that blood tests and a chest X-ray "confirmed the constant improvement in his general condition."

The doctors noted that Pope Leo continues to receive physiotherapy and that his recovery "allows him to carry out normal daily activities completely independently."

Briefing journalists at the press office Oct. 16, Vatican spokesman Matteo Bruni said that during Mass, Pope Leo distributed Communion to those present and remained in "good spirits."

However, he also cautioned against expecting an immediate discharge, adding that the Vatican is following the medical team's guidance.

"At the moment, we have received no communication from the doctors regarding discharge, other than what we had from the beginning concerning the one-week timeframe," Bruni said. "If there are any changes, they will be the ones to communicate it to us in their own way and time."

Bruni also confirmed that the pope's Sunday Angelus address "will take place"; however, logistical arrangements are still being finalized. "His current room is not the one where Pope Francis stayed," he explained. "So regarding where he might appear, further information will follow."

Pope Leo has continued his daily work routine from the hospital, the Vatican spokesman said, noting that the pontiff received a visit Oct. 15 from Archbishop Paolo Rudelli, the substitute secretary for general affairs at the Vatican Secretariat of State.