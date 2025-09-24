When people hit "rock bottom," they can be confident that God is there ready to rescue and redeem them, Pope Leo XIV said.

"No place is too far away, no heart is too closed (and) no tomb too tightly sealed for his love," the pope said Sept. 24 during his weekly general audience in St. Peter's Square.

In his ongoing series of audience talks on the Jubilee theme, "Jesus Christ our Hope," Pope Leo continued to talk about Holy Saturday and the hope-filled meaning of Christ's descent into the realm of the dead.

"When he makes this descent -- which is by no means a defeat -- he reveals his radical love for humanity and that death is not the final word," the pope said in his English-language address.

Christ descended to save those who died without knowing him, Pope Leo said, but he continues to descend into the darkness to bring salvation to all who welcome his help.

"Christ enters our own struggles and touches our deepest sins with his mercy," he said. "If at times we seem to have hit rock bottom, let us remember: that is the place from which God is able to begin a new creation."

"May this remind us that if we allow Jesus to enter our own dark places, he is able to create new life in each of us, and we become beacons of hope that radiate the message of salvation for all people," the pope said.

In the "daily hell of loneliness, shame, abandonment" and struggle, he said, Christ descends "to bear witness to the love of the Father. Not to judge, but to set free. Not to blame, but to save."

And, Pope Leo said, Christ "does so quietly, on tiptoe, like one who enters a hospital room to offer comfort and help."

Christ descends anywhere anyone has hidden because of fear, the pope said. He calls the person by name and takes the person by the hand and brings the person back to the light.

"He does so with full authority, but also with infinite gentleness, like a father with the son who fears that he is no longer loved," the pope said.

Touched by God's love and given new life, Christians need to share that with others, he said. "In this time of ours, among the ruins of hatred that kills, let us be bearers of the love of Jesus, which brings light and lifts up humanity."