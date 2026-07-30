Pope Leo XIV spoke with Tom Llamas of NBC News July 29 about being the first American pope, his diverse ancestry and whether he might be coming to the U.S. soon.

"You are the first American pope. It's something you don't speak about often," Llamas noted, asking, "How important is being American to you, and what do you love about America?"

"First of all, just to clarify, I think of myself more as the pope who happens to be American," Pope Leo responded, "not to belittle what it means to be American. I was born in the United States, my family is still in the United States. I have great love for America. But I understand my mission, having a very important dimension, which is precisely being pastor of a universal Church and having a voice and opportunity to speak to people throughout the world. So, I will put things in that order."

"And yet, at the same time," he added, "I will acknowledge that for myself as well as the people of the United States, judging by the response that we've seen since May 8 of last year, that there is great significance in being the first American pope."

Speaking to Llamas at a July 29 Concert for Peace at Castel Gandolfo outside Rome, which featured Andrea Bocelli and an interfaith choir of 200 children from conflict-affected regions around the world, Pope Leo said he loves "so many things" about America: "What America stands for, the sense of freedom, the sense of opportunity, the sense of having invited, for generations, people from around the world to be part of America."

Discussing his ancestry, he noted that, "I come from a family that -- my grandparents were immigrants. On my mother's side, we have people who were both slaves and slave owners. There's a history of, if you will, growing up in the kind of experience that helps me to recognize, myself, one of the greatest wealths of the United States. And I continue to hold the principles that have been a part of being American for so many years. That will continue."

Llamas asked if Americans can expect a papal visit soon.

"They will see me there," Pope Leo replied, "by coincidence, today we were looking at the calendar for the next couple of years. Nothing is set in stone yet, but I certainly hope to be there soon."

Julio Vaqueiro, anchor of Noticias Telemundo, also spoke with Pope Leo following the pope's concert.

Pope Leo told Vaqueiro that the concert "featuring children from various countries, of different races, perhaps from different traditions -- all singing together to beautiful music," offered "a beauty that I believe was an invitation to all of us to look beyond, to see the beauty that can be created or in which we can share when we set aside certain differences and recognize the richness of being one -- of all being created in the image of God."