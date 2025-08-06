While enjoying a summer break from school or work, Catholics should not neglect "the Lord's invitation to prepare our hearts by actively participating in the Eucharistic sacrifice and by doing generous acts of charity," Pope Leo XIV said.

Speaking in English at his weekly general audience Aug. 6, the pope summarized his main talk, which focused on how Christ prepared to sacrifice himself out of love for humanity and how Christians, in response, must prepare space in their hearts and lives for him.

The Gospel accounts of Jesus and his disciples preparing for Passover and the Last Supper -- and for Jesus' passion and death, he said, "shows us that love is not the result of chance, but of a conscious choice."

Jesus, the pope said, "does not face his passion out of fatalism, but out of fidelity to a path freely and carefully accepted and followed."

Believers should be comforted by "knowing that the gift of his life stems from conscious intention, not a sudden impulse," Pope Leo told thousands of people gathered for the audience in St. Peter's Square.

As Passover and his death draw near, Jesus "has already thought of everything, arranged everything, decided everything," the pope said. "However, he asks his friends to do their part. This teaches us something essential for our spiritual life: grace does not eliminate our freedom but rather awakens it. God's gift does not eliminate our responsibility but makes it fruitful."

Catholics today also are called to prepare themselves to receive Christ's sacrifice, he said, and not just at Mass.

"The Eucharist is not celebrated only at the altar, but also in daily life, where it is possible to experience everything as an offering and giving of thanks," Pope Leo said.

Often that preparation is not about doing more, he said, but rather about creating space by "removing what encumbers us, reducing our demands and ceasing to hold unrealistic expectations."

"Every gesture of willingness, every gratuitous act, every forgiveness given in advance, every effort patiently accepted, is a way to prepare a place where God can dwell," Pope Leo said.

"May the Lord grant us to be humble preparers of his presence," the pope prayed. "And, in this daily readiness, may that serene trust also grow in us, allowing us to face everything with a free heart. Because where love has been prepared, life can truly flourish."