Mary is a model of the kind of openness to the Holy Spirit that all Christians should have, an openness that allowed her to say "yes" to God's plan for the salvation of the world, Pope Francis said.

"Let us learn from her to be docile to the inspirations of the Spirit, especially when he suggests to us to 'arise in haste' and go to help someone who needs us, just as she did immediately after the angel left her," setting out to visit her cousin Elizabeth, the pope said Nov. 13.

Continuing a series of audience talks on the role of the Holy Spirit in the life of the church, Pope Francis looked at how the Holy Spirit works through devotion to Mary, the mother of Jesus.

"The true and only mediator between us and Christ, indicated as such by Jesus himself, is the Holy Spirit," the pope said. And "Mary is one of the means the Holy Spirit uses to bring us to Jesus."

"Our Lady helps us see Jesus. She opens doors," he said. "Our Lady is the mama who takes us by the hand and leads us to Jesus. Our Lady never points to herself; she points to Jesus, and that's what Marian piety is."

While some people think that Catholics worship Mary, Pope Francis said Catholic tradition is clear that Catholics seek her help in growing closer to Jesus, affirming the adage: "to Jesus by means of Mary."

Mary's words to the Angel Gabriel -- "Behold, I am the handmaid of the Lord. May it be done to me according to your word" -- show Christians simply and clearly what they must do and say to follow the Lord more closely: tell the Holy Spirit that they are available and accept God's plan, the pope said.

"Mary is the one who said 'yes' to God," he said, "and with her example and by her intercession urges us to say our 'yes' to him too, whenever we are faced with an obedience to perform or a trial to overcome."

As he usually does, Pope Francis ended his audience by telling visitors and pilgrims in St. Peter's Square, "Let's not forget the countries at war. Brothers and sisters, the beleaguered Ukraine is suffering; do not forget Ukraine."

He also urged prayers for peace in Palestine, Israel and Myanmar "and so many nations at war," he said. "Let's pray for peace. There is such a great need for peace."