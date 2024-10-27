In his Angelus address on Sunday, Pope Francis remembered Father Marcelo Pérez, a priest recently murdered in the violence-stricken region of Chiapas, Mexico.

The pope called the slain priest “a zealous servant of the Gospel and God’s faithful people” and said he joined the local diocese of San Cristóbal de las Casas, Mexico, in mourning his loss.

“May his sacrifice, like that of other priests killed for fidelity to the ministry, be a seed of peace and Christian life,” Francis said.

Pérez was shot and killed on Oct. 20 after celebrating Mass. Described by his diocese as a “tireless apostle of peace,” Pérez’s murder came amid his ongoing efforts to defend local communities from violence and injustice.

His work had drawn serious threats; the Inter-American Commission on Human Rights (IACHR) had issued precautionary measures for Pérez’s protection since 2015 due to “the constant risk to his life and personal safety” because of “his work in defense of human rights.”

Pérez’s murder marks the latest in a disturbing pattern of violence against clergy in Mexico. According to the Catholic Multimedia Center, 36 Catholic priests have been killed in Mexico since 2013.

Appeal for peace and human dignity

Speaking from a window of the Apostolic Palace overlooking St. Peter’s Square, Pope Francis asked people to continue praying for peace in the world, particularly in Ukraine, Palestine, Israel, and Lebanon. He called for an end to escalation and urged “respect for human life, which is sacred.”

“The first victims are among the civilian population. We see it every day,” Francis said. “Too many innocent victims. We see every day images of slaughtered children — too many children! Let us pray for peace.”

The pope also pointed to the upcoming international conference hosted by the Red Cross in honor of the 75th anniversary of the Geneva Conventions. The pope expressed hope that the event will “awaken consciences” and reinforce the importance of respecting human dignity during times of conflict. He lamented the destruction of civilian facilities in war zones, including hospitals and schools, and urged adherence to international humanitarian law.

Catholic-Jewish relations

Pope Francis took the opportunity to reflect on the Church’s role in interfaith dialogue as he marked the 50th anniversary of the Catholic Church’s Commission for Religious Relations with Judaism created by St. Paul VI. He also looked ahead to next year’s 60th anniversary of Nostra Aetate, a Vatican II declaration that significantly advanced Catholic-Jewish relations.

“Especially in these times of great suffering and tension, I encourage those who are committed locally to dialogue and peace,” he said.

The importance of charity

In his reflection on Sunday’s Gospel, Pope Francis underlined the importance of charity. “When you approach a poor person and take action, it is Jesus who approaches you in the person of that poor person,” he said.

“The one who receives the most grace from almsgiving is the one who gives it because he is being watched by the eyes of the Lord,” he added.

Prayer for the Philippines

The pope also offered prayers for the Philippines, where Tropical Storm Trami recently caused severe flooding, leaving at least 82 people dead, according to the Associated Press.

“I am close to the people of the Philippines affected by a very strong cyclone. May the Lord sustain that people so full of faith,” he said.

Synodality and the future of the Church

Pope Francis prayed the Angelus shortly after presiding over the closing Mass for the Synod on Synodality’s second assembly in St. Peter’s Basilica. The synod assembly, which began on Oct. 2, focused on the theme “For a Synodal Church: Communion, Participation, and Mission.”

The assembly represented a significant phase in the Church’s global synodal process, initiated three years ago. Over the last month, synod delegates produced a 52-page final document outlining recommendations for Church renewal, including proposals for expanded women’s leadership roles, greater lay participation in decision-making, and significant structural reforms.

“Today we have concluded the Synod of Bishops,” Pope Francis told the crowd in St. Peter’s Square. “Let us pray that everything we have acted on this month will go forward for the good of the Church.”