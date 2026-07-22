Pope Leo XIV visited two major pilgrimage sites in Italy while on vacation at Castel Gandolfo, stopping at the Sanctuary of the Most Holy Trinity in Vallepietra and the St. Benedict Monastery in Subiaco.

As announced by the Holy See Press Office, the pontiff traveled to the two pilgrimage sites on July 22. He first went to Vallepietra, where he visited the Sanctuary of the Most Holy Trinity. While there, he prayed before a famous fresco of the Holy Trinity and afterward greeted the faithful present.

Vallepietra is a medieval mountainside village about 37 miles east of Rome, and its Sanctuary of the Most Holy Trinity is one of the most popular pilgrimage sites in the Lazio region. The exact dates of its construction are unknown.

There are two main legends associated with the sanctuary’s construction. One tells of a farmer searching for his oxen who found them kneeling before a fresco of the Trinity, prompting the sanctuary’s construction. Another recounts how two men fleeing Emperor Nero’s persecution encountered Saints Peter and John, were then visited by an angel, and saw a vision of the Trinity.

After visiting Vallepietra, Leo went to the St. Benedict Monastery in Subiaco. During his visit, he prayed before a 13th-century fresco of Saint Francis of Assisi, widely regarded as the earliest known depiction of the Italian saint. The pope also visited the Holy Cave (Sacro Speco) in Subiaco, where he recited the Lord’s Prayer and kissed the knee of a statue of St. Benedict of Nursia, who founded the first Benedictine hermitage there in the 6th century.

The pope then went to the Monastery of St. Scholastica, St. Benedict’s sister, where he had lunch with the Benedictine community and visited the convent afterward.

Leo’s visit to Vallepietra and Subiaco follows his July 20 visit to the Benedictine Abbey of Montecassino, where he prayed before the tombs of Sts. Benedict and Scholastica.

The day also marked his fourth day of public appearances (outside his weekly Sunday Angelus) during his Castel Gandolfo vacation, to last from July 5–27. He also held a lunch with the poor on July 11 and attended a summer concert on July 18. Except for his Sunday Angelus, all private and public audiences, including the Wednesday general audience, are suspended during his vacation.