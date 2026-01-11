Just as we wouldn't leave newborns without clothes or food, we cannot leave them without faith and baptism, Pope Leo XIV told parents of children he baptized in the splendor and beauty of the Sistine Chapel Jan. 11.

The tradition of baptizing children of Vatican employees started in 1981 with St. John Paul II. Pope Leo baptized 20 children on the feast of the Baptism of the Lord.

"The children you now hold in your arms are transformed into new creatures," the pope told parents and godparents gathered for the ceremony in the breathtaking interior of Michelangelo's chapel.

"Just as they received life from you, parents," he said, "so now they receive the meaning to live it: faith."

In seeking good for our children, we wouldn't "leave newborns without clothes or food, waiting for them to choose how to dress and what to eat as adults," would we? the pope asked.

Addressing the gathering as "Dearest ones," the pope said that if "food and clothing are necessary for life, faith is more than necessary, because with God life finds salvation."

Pope Leo said that "as a light in the darkness, the Lord makes himself available where we least expect him: He is the holy one among sinners, who wants to dwell among us without keeping his distance, but rather, fully embracing all that is human."

Through the baptism of the Lord, "in his infinite mercy, the Father makes us righteous through his Christ, the only Savior of all" as "he who is baptized by John in the Jordan makes this gesture a new sign of death and resurrection, of forgiveness and communion. This is the sacrament we celebrate today for these children: Because God loves them, they become Christians, our brothers and sisters."

God's "provident love is manifested on earth through you, mothers and fathers, who ask for faith for your children," the pope said, telling the parents that "the day will come when they will become heavy to hold in your arms; and the day will also come when they will be yours to support."

But baptism, he said, "unites us in the one family of the Church," sanctifying "all your families at all times, granting strength and constancy to the affection that unites you."

Explaining the meaning of baptism rituals, the pope said that "the water of the font is the cleansing of the Spirit, which purifies from every sin," the white robe "is the new garment, which God the Father gives us for the eternal celebration of his Kingdom," and the candle "lit from the Paschal candle is the light of the risen Christ, which illuminates our path."

"I hope you continue this journey with joy throughout the year just begun and throughout your lives, certain that the Lord will always accompany your steps," Pope Leo told the lucky families who could experience the special day in a special place, with the pastor of the world as celebrant.