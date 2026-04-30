The Vatican Dicastery for Promoting Integral Human Development and the Dicastery for Laity, Family and Life have jointly published a new document offering guidelines for families related to the care for creation and human life.

The 79-page document, titled "Integral Ecology in the Life of the Family," draws from the principles of Pope Francis’ post-synodal exhortation "Amoris Laetitia" and the teachings of the encyclical "Laudato Si': On Care for Our Common Home." It was developed by the two dicasteries with the direct involvement of theologians, consultants and married couples.

"Family values are the fruitful soil from which all of society grows. In order to care properly for our common home and for all people, families must be the model," Cardinal Michael Czerny and Cardinal Kevin Farrell, prefects of the two dicasteries, respectively, wrote in a joint press release to promote the document April 27.

"Many families are attentive in caring for our common home and caring for others, their minds set on the hope that is Jesus Christ. The values of the family are consistent and fundamental to the care of our common home and of our neighbors," the cardinal prefects of the two dicasteries added.

"What are the values of the family? Members of the family learn selflessness, patience and dedication, openness and protection of life, so that they can flourish, complementarity and reciprocity, intergenerational connections and solidarity with other families, and the transmission of knowledge and traditions."

The document offers guidelines to families, Church groups and individuals to help them address the current environmental challenges and to promote the integral development of every person.

The first part of the text presents fundamental concepts based on Pope Francis' writings, while the second part contains thematic chapters that reflect seven objectives from "Laudato si'." These include: listening to the cry of the earth, listening to the cry of the poor and the vulnerable, adopting and promoting ecological economics, adopting ecological lifestyles, integral ecology and education, ecological spirituality in the family, and families participating in community life.

Each chapter is divided into four sections: an explanation of the topic, implications of the topic, questions for reflection and discussion, and a list of proposed actions.

The document, "Integral Ecology in the Life of the Family" is available for free in five languages on the official websites of both dicasteries.

"It is precisely families, as the building blocks of society, which can become the engine of this profound cultural change," it says.