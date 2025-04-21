In his brief final testament, Pope Francis asked to be buried at Rome's Basilica of St. Mary Major and said he had offered his suffering for peace in the world.

"I offered the suffering present in the latter part of my life to the Lord for world peace and brotherhood among peoples," he wrote in the document dated June 29, 2022, and published by the Vatican April 21, hours after he had died.

"Feeling that the sunset of my earthly life is approaching and with lively hope in eternal life, I wish to express my testamentary will only as to the place of my burial," he wrote.

The document made no mention of the disposition of any possessions or of his personal papers.

As he had said publicly on several occasions, Pope Francis asked to be buried at St. Mary Major because he had entrusted his "priestly and episcopal life and ministry" to Mary.

"I wish my last earthly journey to end at this very ancient Marian shrine where I would go to pray at the beginning and end of each apostolic journey to confidently entrust my intentions to the Immaculate Mother and to thank her for the docile and maternal care," he wrote.

Pope Francis then specified that "my tomb be prepared in the niche in the side aisle between the Pauline Chapel -- the Chapel of the Salus Populi Romani -- and the Sforza Chapel."

"The tomb should be in the earth; simple, without special decoration and with the only inscription: Franciscus," he wrote.

Pope Francis said a benefactor already had covered the expenses for his burial and that he already had given specific instructions to Cardinal Rolandas Makrickas, the coadjutor archpriest of the basilica.

"May the Lord give a well-deserved reward to those who have loved me and will continue to pray for me," he wrote.