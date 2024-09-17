Exiled Nicaraguan Bishop Rolando Álvarez is slated to be among the participants in the second and last session of the Synod of Synodality, set to take place at the Vatican next month from Oct. 2–27.

The name of the bishop of Matagalpa, who was deported to Rome on Jan. 14 by the Daniel Ortega regime, appears on the list of synod participants chosen directly by Pope Francis.

Álvarez’s participation in the synod will mark a major change from the low profile he has kept since arriving in the Eternal City earlier this year.

Up until now, the bishop, known for his unwavering defense of human rights and harsh criticism of the Nicaraguan dictatorship, has had few public appearances.

On Jan. 15, the first images of the bishop in exile were published when he joined other banished priests celebrating Mass in a church in Rome.

In June he visited the Spanish city of Seville as well as the Sanctuary of Covadonga in Asturias, Spain.

Who is Bishop Rolando Álvarez?

Álvarez, 57, was appointed bishop of Matagalpa in 2011 by Pope Benedict XVI. His fierce defense of human rights against the abuses of the regime — especially during the civil demonstrations of 2018 — resulted in his being relentlessly persecuted by the government of dictator Ortega.

Beginning in August 2022, Álvarez was forced to remain confined to his episcopal house along with other priests, seminarians, and a layman.

Two weeks later, when they had almost run out of food, the police broke into the house and kidnapped Álvarez to Managua, the capital of the country.

On Feb. 10, 2023, the dictatorship sentenced him to 26 years and four months in prison, accusing him of being a “traitor to the country.” He was incarcerated in La Modelo prison, where political prisoners are sent.

One day before being sentenced, Álvarez had refused to board a plane full of more than 200 political prisoners that the regime sent to the United States.

He was finally exiled to Rome on Jan. 14 after mediation by the Vatican, together with the bishop of Siuna, Isidoro Mora, and other priests and seminarians.