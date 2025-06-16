Pope Leo XIV decried escalating violence around the world, spotlighting attacks against Christian communities and calling for peace and justice in conflict-ridden areas.

Speaking to pilgrims in St. Peter's Square after praying the Angelus June 15, the pope mourned the victims of a massacre in Benue, Nigeria, that occurred between June 13 and 14; various news outlets and human rights organizations put the death toll at between 100 and 200 people.

"The majority of those killed were internally displaced people who were being housed at a local Catholic mission," Pope Leo told the crowd gathered in the square. "I pray that security, justice and peace prevail in Nigeria, a beloved country that has suffered various forms of violence. I pray in particular for the rural Christian communities in the state of Benue, who have unceasingly been victims of violence."

The pope also lamented the death of a priest in Sudan who died in a bombing amid the country's civil conflict that has been going on for more than two years. "I was saddened to receive the news of the death of Father Luke Jumu, parish priest of El Fasher, who was a victim of a recent bombing," he said.

The Diocese of Tombura-Yambio reported that the June 12 blast also killed two others.

"I offer the assurance of my prayers for him and all the victims, and I renew my appeal to warring parties to stop the violence, protect civilians and engage in dialogue for peace," the pope said. "I also urge the international community to intensify efforts to provide at least essential assistance to the people, who have been severely affected by this grave humanitarian crisis."

Pope Leo also noted the beatification that day of Floribert Bwana Chui, a 26-year-old Congolese customs official killed in 2007 for refusing bribes to allow imports of spoiled food which could endanger people's health.

"He was killed at the age of twenty-six because, as a Christian, he stood up to injustice and defended the vulnerable and the poor," the pope said. "May his witness grant courage and hope to the young people of the Democratic Republic of Congo and in all of Africa!"

Addressing other armed conflicts around the world, Pope Leo urged prayers for peace in Myanmar, Ukraine, the Middle East and throughout the world.

Recalling the close of the Jubilee of Sport June 15, Pope Leo stressed that sport "is a means of building peace, since, as a training ground of fairness and respect for others, it fosters and culture of encounter and fraternity."

"The world today is in need of this message," he said. "There is currently so much armed conflict."