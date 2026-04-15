About 495 faith leaders and advocates are set to gather in Washington, D.C., to read the entire Bible aloud ahead of the nationʼs 250th anniversary.

America Reads the Bible is a national Scripture-reading event and movement led by Christians Engaged, a nonprofit organization committed “to discipling Americans on biblical worldview and their responsibilities as citizens to pray, vote, and engage for the well-being of our nation.”

From April 19–25, a diverse set of speakers including some Catholics will gather at the Museum of the Bible and read the King James Version of the Bible from beginning to end “as a spiritual celebration of our nation’s founding ideals and a call to rediscover the truth that still anchors us today,” event organizers reported.

The event is inspired by the Hebrew book of Ezra, where the public reading of Scripture sparked national repentance and renewal, according to a press release.

The event will kick off with an opening celebration on April 18 as leaders from more than 100 national ministries will begin to gather for the weeklong celebration. The recitation will begin on April 19 at the museum and will continue with speakers reading each day from 9 a.m. to 9 p.m. to complete the whole Bible in a week.

Those interested in attending can register to join in person or can watch live online.

Catholic speakers

A wide array of speakers including actors, lawmakers, and advocates will participate in the anniversary celebration.

Event sponsors and organizers will speak over the week including Bunni Pounds, America Reads the Bible organizer and president of Christians Engaged, and Steve Green, chair and co-founder of the Museum of the Bible.

Catholic companies, set to serve as partners with America Reads the Bible, including Catholic Book Publishing, will also send speakers. Catholic author Allan Wright, whose books focus on discipleship, evangelization, and the Catholic faith, will read.

The event is also partnering with CatholicVote and will welcome its president, Kelsey Reinhardt, to read.

Catholic figures from the Trump administration will take the stage including Secretary of State Marco Rubio and Secretary of Transportation Sean Duffy. Among others, Christian administration members participating will also include Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth and Secretary of Agriculture Brooke Rollins.

A number of lawmakers and government representatives will speak, including Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, who is Catholic. Others lawmakers scheduled to read include U.S. Sen. Ted Cruz of Texas, U.S. Sen. Chuck Grassley of Iowa, Rep. Ashley Hinson of Iowa, and Rep. Mike Simpson of Idaho.

Pro-life leaders will also read, including Marjorie Dannenfelser, president of Susan B. Anthony Pro-Life America, and Kristie McCrary, adviser to the president. Pro-life advocate Abby Johnson, CEO and founder of ProLove Ministries and And Then There Were None, will read as well.

Entertainers and actors from various Christian backgrounds will read Scripture including Catholic actress and author Patricia Heaton, and Christian actress Candace Cameron Bure, America Reads the Bible national spokesperson. Other entertainers will include actors Dean Cain and David Hunt.