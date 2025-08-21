Villanova University confirmed Thursday that reports of an active shooter on campus that interrupted an opening Mass for new students and their families was a “cruel hoax.”

Local police began investigating reports of an active shooter on campus late Thursday afternoon. The Augustinian Catholic institution in Philadelphia is the alma mater of Pope Leo XIV.

Students received an alert about an active shooting incident at 4:35 p.m. ET during the opening Mass at Rowen Campus Green — a welcome Mass set to be followed by a family picnic.

Families and students were rushed into campus buildings, interrupting the annual orientation Mass. Across campus and in neighboring areas, law enforcement instructed families, students, and residents to shelter in place.

Shortly after 6 p.m. ET, the university’s president, Father Peter Donohue, confirmed that “no one was injured” and that “there was no active shooter” in an email to the Villanova Community in which he called the incident “a cruel hoax.”

The university president apologized to first-year students, saying “this is not the introduction to Villanova that I had hoped for you.”

One freshman at Villanova posted during the lockdown.

“Hi guys I’m a freshman at Villanova. Active shooter alert during the middle of opening Mass for students. Everyone is hiding. Please just keep me in your thoughts. I’m very scared,” she shared in a post on X.

“I am not Catholic, nor am I religious at all,” she said in a post later. “Most of us attend the opening Mass anyway because it is a part of orientation and is said to be a very beautiful and moving ceremony.”

Pennsylvania Gov. Josh Shapiro said in a post on X that the reports were “products of a cruel swatting incident — when someone calls in a fake threat to induce panic.”

“I know today was every parent’s nightmare, and every student’s biggest fear,” Shapiro said. “I’m profoundly grateful no one was hurt, and thankful to all members of law enforcement who ran towards reports of danger to keep Pennsylvanians safe.”

“We all join in prayerful gratitude at the most recent news from Villanova University that no one was injured this afternoon and that the situation on campus was resolved,” Philadelphia Archbishops Nelson Perez said in a statement Thursday evening. “We continue to pray for all those who feared for their safety today and give thanks to the law enforcement personnel and first responders who stand at the ready each day to protect and serve our communities.”

In his email, Donohue shared a prayer that he said he prays at the close of orientation Mass every year.

“May God bless you and protect you,” Donohue wrote. “May your heart and mind be united in faith so that you may be able to love wisely, work creatively, laugh heartily, and live honestly.”

“May you use your education to bring justice and peace to the world, for the benefit of our human family and all of God’s creation,” he continued. “And may you always know that you are loved.”