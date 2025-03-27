The new shepherd of the Archdiocese of Galveston-Houston pledged March 25 to serve his new flock "with all my heart."

"Together, we will move forward, following our Savior, who leads, protects and watches over this local church," Archbishop Joe S. Vásquez shared in his heartfelt homily, partly delivered in Spanish, at his installation Mass on the feast of the Annunciation at the Co-Cathedral of the Sacred Heart in downtown Houston.

"Mary has accompanied me in my vocation, and I trust that she will be with me throughout these years as I continue to lead you," he said. "I also entrust myself to St. Joseph, to help me shepherd you. Pray for me, that, despite my unworthiness, I may be faithful to the great trust that has been handed on to me."

He added, "Pray that I may become like Jesus Christ, the good shepherd and great high priest, the teacher and servant of all, and so become more and more a sign of Christ's loving presence among you."

Thousands of the faithful from Texas and beyond gathered for the Mass. The congregation included three cardinals, numerous bishops, hundreds of priests and other clergy, men and women religious, and laity.

Under the depiction of the Holy Spirit in the co-cathedral's soaring dome, Cardinal Christophe Pierre, the apostolic nuncio, witnessed Cardinal Daniel N. DiNardo hand over the crozier to Archbishop Vásquez, who, seated upon his cathedra, assumed his role as Galveston-Houston's ninth bishop and third archbishop.

Archbishop Vásquez, 67, succeeds Cardinal DiNardo, 75, who headed the Texas archdiocese from 2006 until the pope accepted his resignation Jan. 20 and named then-Bishop Vásquez of Austin as his successor.

Of Mexican American descent, the archbishop is one of 26 active Hispanic Catholic bishops in the U.S. His episcopal motto is "Sigueme," Spanish for "Follow me," in reference to Jesus' words to Peter in the Gospel of St. John.

In a message posted on the archdiocesan website the day of his installation, Archbishop Vásquez said he was "profoundly grateful" to Pope Francis for appointing him as the next archbishop of Galveston-Houston, reaffirming his "fidelity" to the pontiff.

He also expressed deep appreciation to his predecessors, Cardinal DiNardo and the late Archbishop Joseph A. Fiorenza, who ordained him as a priest for the Diocese of San Angelo in 1984 and as an auxiliary bishop for Galveston-Houston in 2001. "He was truly a spiritual father to me and continues to be a source of inspiration," he said.

He called Cardinal DiNardo "a true shepherd" who has provided "this local church with wise leadership and excellent service. ... I hold him in the highest esteem and will depend on his counsel to help me serve the people of this vibrant and growing Church."

"I look forward to working with the many dedicated priests, deacons, consecrated men and women and lay faithful in this Archdiocese," he continued. "You are a church rich in diversity, goodness and generosity, and I look forward to meeting with you and listening to you as together we grow in our faith and love for Our Lord and Savior Jesus Christ."

He thanked the people of the Austin Diocese "for the prayers, love and support they have shown in allowing me to serve there for nearly 15 years. I will always have them in my heart." Pope Benedict appointed him Austin's fifth bishop Jan. 26, 2010.

Archbishop Vásquez remarked that he is "humbled" to serve the Archdiocese of Galveston-Houston and entrusted himself "to the tender embrace of Our Lady of Guadalupe and to the compassionate protection of St. Joseph," a sentiment he echoed in his homily.

He said he would serve "the needs of this local church to the best of my ability." "Your love and your prayers are greatly needed and appreciated," he added.