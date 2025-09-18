Utah County Attorney Jeff Gray announced he is seeking the death penalty for Tyler Robinson, the man charged with murdering Christian conservative activist Charlie Kirk.

“I am filing a notice of intent to seek the death penalty,” Gray said in a Sept. 16 news conference. “I do not take this decision lightly, and it is a decision I have made independently as county attorney based solely on the available evidence and circumstances and nature of the crime.”

Robinson is charged with seven crimes, the most serious of which is aggravated murder. Utah’s criminal code has two forms of intentional homicide: “murder” and the more serious “aggravated murder.”

The maximum sentence for murder is life in prison, but an aggravated murder charge carries a maximum sentence of death. A person can only be charged with aggravated murder if there is an “aggravating” factor that applies, which, in this case, is that Robinson allegedly put additional people in harm’s way. About 3,000 people were present during the attack.

The charge lists that another aggravating factor was that the offense was allegedly committed in the presence of a child. Robinson also faces an enhancement for allegedly targeting Kirk for his “political expression.”

Political targeting and ongoing investigation

After Kirk was shot, Robinson allegedly told Lance Twiggs, his transgender romantic partner with whom he lived, in a text message to “look under my keyboard,” at which point Twiggs allegedly found a note that read: “I had the opportunity to take out Charlie Kirk and I’m going to take it,” according to the charging documents.

When Twiggs asked Robinson why he did it, Robinson is alleged to have responded: “I had enough of his hatred” and “some hate can’t be negotiated out.”

The charging document alleges that Robinson’s mother said her son had become more political “over the last year or so” and began “to lean more to the left — becoming more pro-gay and trans-rights oriented.”

When Robinson’s parents suspected their son of carrying out the shooting and asked him why he did it, the charging documents allege he said it was because “there is too much evil and [Kirk] spreads too much hate.”

The bullet casings found along with the rifle allegedly used in the attack had messages carved into them, including “Hey Fascist! Catch!” and lyrics to the antifascist song “Bella Ciao.”

Robinson is exercising his right to remain silent and not answering investigators’ questions. Twiggs and Robinson’s family have cooperated and are speaking to law enforcement, according to officials.

Kirk was shot while answering a question from an audience member about transgenderism and gun violence. Kirk has long criticized gender ideology, the inclusion of biological males in female sports, and transgender surgeries for minors.

He supported an effort to legally ban transgender people from owning firearms after a transgender person killed two children and injured more than 20 others at Annunciation Catholic Church in Minneapolis last month.

FBI Director Kash Patel said in a Senate hearing Tuesday that investigators are looking into Robinson’s communications, including on the messaging application Discord, on which he was allegedly engaged in group chats.

Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Missouri, asked Patel on Sept. 16 whether the FBI is investigating a “broader network” that may have had foreknowledge of the attack, such as “accomplices” or people who may have “encouraged him.”

Patel said the FBI will be “investigating anyone and everyone involved in that Discord chat.” The investigation is looking into “a lot more than” 20 people, he said. Sen. John Kennedy, R-Louisiana, later asked Patel whether “others could have been involved” in the killing, to which Patel responded “yes.”

Concerns about death penalty efforts

The Catechism of the Catholic Church teaches that “the death penalty is inadmissible because it is an attack on the inviolability and dignity of the person” regardless of the crime committed.

After the announcement that prosecutors are seeking the death penalty for Robinson, Catholic Mobilizing Network Executive Director Krisanne Vaillancourt Murphy told CNA that capital punishment is not the proper way to seek justice in this situation.

“Regrettably, executions only model the killing and violence that we detest,” she said. “Seeking the death penalty in cases such as this could even provoke a certain notoriety that some want to emulate.”

“When seeking justice in times of tragedy, we do well to return to the principle that is the bedrock of our faith: human dignity,” Murphy continued. “This sacred valuing of every life needs to influence our response to crime and violence — even in instances of grave harm. The death penalty is contrary to human dignity. It neither deters crime nor provides authentic accountability.”

Murphy added that in “these divided and polarized times,” Catholics should be reminded of the ongoing Jubilee Year of Hope, “an extraordinary year where we have been called to live as pilgrims of hope.”

“Our world is hungry for it,” she said.

“Our hope is rooted in Christ’s victory over death,” she continued. “May we honor the loss of life in a way fitting of our deepest convictions — by turning away from cycles of death and advancing the kind of justice that seeks to restore, repair, and make way for true healing.”