The U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops (USCCB) has released a new 10th anniversary preface to a major document on the Church’s response to pornography, offering fresh recommendations for parents, clergy, educators, and civil leaders on combatting porn’s influence in an age of increased social isolation and the rise of artificial intelligence.

“Create in Me a Pure Heart: A Pastoral Response to Pornography” calls for a renewed commitment to chastity and offers a message of hope and healing through Christ and the Church’s ministry, positioning the Church as a “field hospital” for those wounded by pornography.

The 50-page document includes a new introduction penned by the bishops’ Committee on Laity, Marriage, Family Life, and Youth, providing an update to a document the bishops first released in 2015 — years before the social upheaval wrought by the COVID-19 pandemic and lockdowns, the founding of new “user generated” porn platforms such as OnlyFans, and the rise of sophisticated AI-generated “deepfakes” that proliferate fake pornographic imagery, often utilizing celebrities’ images without their consent.

Pornography, the bishops write, “gravely contradicts” the virtue of chastity to which all people — no matter their state in life — are called, offering a “deceptive substitute for real relationship” and posing a “serious threat to love in the life of the individual and the community.”

Jesus himself condemns the pornographic attitude in clear terms: “Everyone who looks at a woman with lust has already committed adultery with her in his heart” (Mt 5:28), they note.

The bishops say the “loneliness epidemic,” which for years has exacerbated society’s appetite for porn, has only grown more acute since the COVID-19 lockdowns.

“Social isolation was already a danger in an individualistic society like ours, but it has worsened due to the continued spread of social media and the lasting effects of the COVID-19 pandemic. Studies have confirmed that isolation and increased exposure to mobile devices have severely damaged the mental health of consumers, especially young people,” the document reads.

“This isolation threatens one of the deepest desires of the human heart. The desire for genuine relationship is intrinsic to human nature and its goodness is revealed by God: ‘It is not good for the man to be alone’ (Gn 2:18).”

In recent years, the document continues, reports have emerged of the multibillion-dollar pornography industry’s use of deceptive tactics to draw in and addict users, including children.

“Often, those users don’t seek out illicit material; it seeks them. The pervasiveness of video-based social media platforms leaves little chance for people to ‘opt out,’” the bishops note.

“Some platforms also entice users, through peer pressure and false promises of ‘easy money,’ into sharing self-made pornographic material. The business models of major pornography sites depend on getting young people addicted, which is why some have chosen to shut down operations altogether rather than verify the age of users where legally required.”

In recent years, the porn industry has turned to increasingly sophisticated generative AI for the creation of new imagery that “exaggerates consumers’ expectations and gratifies their every whim,” instilling habits in the consumer that “make actual love even more difficult to realize,” the bishops write.

In addition, a major problem today is pornographers’ use of “existing people as the basis for ‘deepfake’ imagery without even the minimal consent that is already legally required.”

The document includes various recommendations for combatting porn.

Speaking to individuals, the bishops encourage those struggling with pornography to seek forgiveness and healing through the sacrament of penance, the cultivation of the virtue of chastity, seeking support through counseling and groups, utilizing filtering software, and persevering in the struggle. They encourage all people of goodwill to work together for laws and a culture that resists and rejects pornography and honors human dignity.

For parents, the bishops encourage discussing chastity and sexuality with children in age-appropriate ways, encourage critical thinking about media, setting positive examples with technology use, cultivating nondigital activities, and utilizing parental controls and filters. They also urge parents to consider delaying smartphone use among their children.

Clergy and lay leaders are encouraged to “articulate the transforming power of the Gospel,” provide pastoral support, make confession readily available, preach on chastity, educate themselves on resources, and refer individuals to trustworthy counselors and support groups.

Educators, the bishops said, should prohibit all nonemergency use of mobile devices during school hours; teach about the harms of porn beginning in middle school; be mindful and pastoral with students, parents, staff, and volunteers exhibiting signs of loneliness, isolation, or other symptoms of unhealthy private behavior; and teach the “importance and life-giving benefits of chastity and responsible living, using resources such as a theology of the body curriculum adapted for appropriate ages.”

Furthermore, the bishops exhort civil leaders to promote age-verification requirements on porn sites, call on them to address the production of AI porn, hold social media platforms accountable, and “[r]espect the family as the central social institution of society and support the authority of parents to protect their children online by ensuring that they have the tools necessary to monitor their children’s online activity.”

Noting a further update since the original publication of the document, the bishops concluded that “there is still a need for accountability for those who allow minors and other vulnerable people to be sexually exploited, either in secular society or in the Church.”

“Only when there is genuine transparency and authentic repentance can healing take place. Until then, perpetrators who need God’s mercy will remain with hardened hearts, unwilling to receive Christ’s words: ‘Neither do I condemn you. Go, from now on do not sin any more’ (Jn 8:11).”