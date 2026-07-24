Several U.S. bishops in recent months have tightened diocesan funeral policies, emphasizing stricter adherence to the Order of Christian Funerals (OCF) amid evolving popular practices at funerals that depart from Church norms and concern visitations, eulogies, and cremated remains, among others.

‘Liturgical anomalies’

In a video message and accompanying letter, Bishop Thomas Paprocki’s new rules for the Diocese of Springfield, Illinois, which went into effect on July 1, address what he described as “irregular practices” and “liturgical anomalies.”

Paprocki explained that his goal is to “ensure that Catholic funerals in our diocese will conform to the norms of the Catholic Church” and maintain the integrity of the three parts of the OCF: the Vigil for the Deceased (the night before the funeral liturgy), the funeral liturgy itself (Mass or liturgy outside Mass), and the Rite of Committal.

Among the “anomalies” the bishop addressed and prohibited was the practice of visitations in the church on the day of the funeral liturgy, as the vigil by definition must occur the night before. Priests or deacons will lead vigil prayers even without a public gathering, although family members are strongly encouraged to participate.

Families may still gather at the funeral home for the brief prayers of the transfer of the body to the church or to the place of committal, which can be led by a funeral director, parish staff member, or relative if clergy are unavailable. The procession to the church — whether on foot or by motorcade — is important, he said, as it serves as a “reminder of when the deceased person first entered the church” in baptism.

Paprocki said eulogies are not permitted during the funeral rite, but “words of remembrance” are, as long as the words “speak about the faith-life of the one who died and give praise to God.” Eulogies make “the person being praised the main focus of attention,” he wrote, while “the homily and the words of remembrance have God as the primary focus.”

Because those speaking at the end of a funeral Mass sometimes say things “that are very inappropriate” or are too overcome with grief, the bishop said all “words of remembrance must be submitted for approval to the pastor … at least three days prior to the funeral. Only the priest or deacon will then read the words of remembrance” at a time other than during or immediately after the funeral rite.

Families themselves may offer eulogies or remembrances at other gatherings, such as a meal after the Rite of Committal, provided they do not immediately precede or follow the liturgical rites.

On cremation, Paprocki reaffirmed the Church’s preference for burial of the body while permitting cremation when not chosen to deny the resurrection of the body.

All cremated remains must be interred intact following the Rite of Committal and ordinarily within 30 days.

‘The Order of Christian Funerals does not envision a viewing in a church building’

Meanwhile, Bishop David J. Bonnar of Youngstown, Ohio, issued a decree in October 2025 ending funeral visitations in church buildings effective December 2025.

Bonnar said holding a visitation or viewing in a church compromises the sacred space “by noise and activity unbecoming of the reverence due to the Blessed Sacrament.”

His decree created a uniform policy across the diocese, addressing growing requests for in-church visitations driven by convenience and cost.

The only exception the bishop permitted is for the funerals of priests or religious, where public visitation in the church or chapel continues as a long-standing tradition.

Families may still hold visitations at funeral homes or other appropriate locations.

‘It is the body whose hands clothe the poor and embrace the sorrowing’

Bishop Robert McManus of Worcester, Massachusetts, issued a decree in May reinforcing the intact burial of cremated remains while emphasizing the Church’s preference for bodily burial.

“Although cremation is now permitted by the Church, it does not enjoy the same value as burial of the body,” the decree states. “The Church clearly prefers and urges that the body of the deceased be present for the funeral rites since the presence of the human body better expresses the values which the Church affirms in those rites.”

“The Churchʼs teaching in regard to the human body as well as the Churchʼs preference for burial of the body should be a regular part of catechesis on all levels,” McManus writes.

All of the cremated remains of a body must be interred following the Rite of Committal in a grave, mausoleum, or columbarium, according to the decree. The remains may not be divided and placed in multiple locations or scattered in any location. Neither may they be kept in private homes or placed into jewelry.

Interment of cremated remains should not be unduly delayed following the funeral rites. If the Churchʼs norms concerning cremation are not respected, the bishop says the celebration of public funeral rites may be denied, at the celebrating pastor’s discretion.

The decree’s pronouncements are “effective immediately.”

Cemeteries are ‘places of Christian hope’

In the Diocese of Charlotte, North Carolina, Bishop Michael Martin promulgated the decree “Diocesan Norms for the Governance and Stewardship of Cemeteries and Columbaria” on March 19, the solemnity of St. Joseph, patron of the dying.

In a letter accompanying the revisions, Martin said he was “confident” the new norms would “serve the needs of the faithful as they reverently lay to rest the mortal remains of their loved ones.”

The updates set clear eligibility guidelines for interment. While Catholic cemeteries/columbaria are intended primarily for baptized Catholics, the decree states provisions can be made for others, including non-Catholics and even non-Christians.

Catholic cemeteries and columbaria are “extensions of the Church’s ministry … not merely functional places of burial” and are “sacred places set aside by the Church for the corporal work of mercy of burying the dead and for providing a final resting place for the faithful departed as a sign of their hope in the promise of resurrection,” the decree states.

Consequently, such places must be maintained and used in a way that reflects “reverence for the dead and care for nature.”

Burial costs must also remain affordable and accessible.

Parishes within the diocese have six months to align local policies with the new norms, while existing contracts will remain in effect.

‘Prayers after Death’ revised by USCCB

In a March newsletter, the Committee on Divine Worship of the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops announced a revision of the “Prayers after Death,” which occur during the rite of the OCF.

According to the committee, the ritual structure, rubrics, and individual elements of the revised prayer are “nearly identical” to the previous edition, “with the exception of the concluding prayers at no. 314” in the Order of Christian Funerals.

“These prayers have been retranslated after the pattern of the Roman Missal and according to the principles of Liturgiam Authenticam,” the committee wrote.

The Liturgiam Authenticam (“Authentic Liturgy”) is a major Vatican instruction issued in 2001 that established precise norms for translating liturgical texts (and Scripture for liturgical use) from the official Latin editions into modern languages, its core principle being fidelity to the original text.