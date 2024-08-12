The United States Conference of Catholic Bishops (USCCB) has issued a statement rejecting “false claims” that Catholic nonprofit organizations are complicit in human trafficking, smuggling, harboring, or child exploitation through the country’s southern border.

“Catholic organizations cooperate in providing humanitarian aid with local, state, and federal officials,” the bishops’ statement read. “This includes working with law enforcement to identify and counter criminal activity, such as human trafficking, and assisting those who have been victimized by crime.”

According to the bishops, federal agencies often rely on Catholic organizations as “trusted partners within local communities.” Those agencies include U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Immigration and Customs Enforcement, and Homeland Security Investigations.

The bishops’ statement comes as public officials in Texas and elsewhere have scrutinized Catholic nonprofit organizations about their activities to assist migrants entering the United States through the border with Mexico. Millions of people have entered the United States unlawfully in recent years, with many also applying for asylum status.

“Catholic doctrine distinguishes between persons and their actions,” the statement read. “Each person — whether native-born or immigrant, documented or undocumented — is imbued by God with equal dignity. Catholics are compelled by sacred Scripture and Church doctrine to recognize all as brothers and sisters and serve them accordingly.”

According to the bishops, Catholic nonprofits provide “spiritual, social, and legal services” to those who enter the country. This includes helping migrants comply with legal obligations and working to protect vulnerable people from exploitation, such as trafficking. The organizations also provide additional support, such as shelter and medical assistance.

“Like all organizations that receive public funds, Catholic organizations are expected to adhere to requirements for the use of those funds, consistent with applicable laws and Church teaching,” the statement added.

The bishops referred to allegations that nonprofits are complicit in child trafficking as “completely antithetical to their efforts.” Rather, the bishops stated that child migrants can only be placed with a sponsor through the federal government — a process with which Catholic organizations assist federal officials.

“Accusations that the Church is betraying the United States, violating its tax-exempt status, or seeking new members through its ministries serving newcomers are nothing new,” the bishops added. “Anti-Catholic bias, political motivations, and misinformation have long undergirded these claims. Assisting newcomers, however, is one of the corporal works of mercy and integral to Catholic identity.”

In February, Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton sued a Catholic nonprofit called Annunciation House based on allegations that the organization facilitates illegal immigration, harbors people who entered the country illegally, and participated in human trafficking. Annunciation House denied those allegations and a judge blocked Paxton’s effort to revoke the group’s license to operate. Paxton has subsequently appealed the decision and continued to investigate the nonprofit.

Paxton is also investigating Catholic Charities of the Rio Grande Valley based on allegations the group is facilitating illegal immigration. Paxton is Protestant, but Texas Gov. Greg Abbott, who asked Paxton to investigate nonprofits who might be facilitating illegal immigration, is Catholic.

In June, Louisiana Gov. Jeff Landry — who is Catholic — vetoed $1 million in funding for Catholic Charities based on allegations it has facilitated illegal immigration.

In April, Rep. Henry Cuellar, D-Texas, a Catholic, and Rep. Monica de la Cruz, R-Texas, a Protestant, accused Catholic Charities of the Archdiocese of San Antonio of inappropriately using federal funds to provide airfare to migrants. José Antonio Fernández, CEO of Catholic Charities San Antonio, told CNA at the time that providing airfare to migrants does not violate the grant rules.

Former immigration judge Andrew Arthur, a Catholic and current fellow at the Center for Immigration Studies, told CNA he believes it’s appropriate to investigate allegations of wrongdoing, to “follow the evidence,” and to respond accordingly.

“I don’t think that anybody asserts that these issues are system-wide, but it is one of those things that it’s appropriate for state and federal governments to take a look at to make sure there are no violations of the law and that funding is being used appropriately,” Arthur said.

Bishop Mark Seitz of the Diocese of El Paso, who heads the USCCB Committee on Migration, has been critical of the Texas state government’s efforts to restrict border crossings. He also criticized President Joe Biden’s executive action in June to prevent migrants from entering the country when border crossings surge.