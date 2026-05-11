Archbishop Alexander Sample of Portland, Oregon, described the U.S. bishops’ decision to consecrate America to the Sacred Heart of Jesus as “a way to recognize the kingship of Christ.”

“In his encyclical instituting the solemnity of Christ the King, Pope Pius XI, drawing on the teaching of Pope Leo XIII, commended the pious custom of consecrating the nation to the Sacred Heart of Jesus as a way to recognize the kingship of Christ,” Sample said in the May 8 video message explaining the devotion.

“By celebrating this important national anniversary with this devotion, we have the opportunity to encourage all Catholics to honor Our Lord and to infuse the spirit of the Gospel into various communities and departments of life,” Sample said.

Sample’s message comes ahead of America’s 250th anniversary and after the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops (USCCB) voted on Nov. 11, 2025, at the USCCB Fall Plenary Assembly in Baltimore to consecrate the U.S. to the Sacred Heart of Jesus.

The consecration will take place on June 11, according to the USCCB, which has released resources for local parishes across the U.S. to participate in the consecration in both English and Spanish.

“Devotion to the Sacred Heart has developed over the centuries following the experiences of St. Margaret Mary Alacoque and the apparitions she witnessed in the 17th century,” he said, highlighting several popes, including Pope Leo XIII, Pope Francis, and Pope Leo XIV, who have “lauded” the devotion.

“As we reflect with gratitude on the blessings God has bestowed on our country, our devotion to the Sacred Heart demands that we consider how we might foster truth, justice, and charity in American life. We are called to bring our faith into the actions we take and the lives we lead in our communities,” Sample said. “This anniversary and consecration gives us a special opportunity to promote the beautiful devotion to the Sacred Heart and to encourage the laity to offer their lives in service to God and their country.”