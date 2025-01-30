Pope Francis has expressed his “spiritual closeness to all those affected” by the midair collision of a passenger plane and military helicopter at Ronald Reagan National Airport near Washington D.C. on Jan. 29.

“In commending the souls of the deceased to the loving mercy of almighty God, I offer my deepest sympathies to the families who are now mourning the loss of a loved one,” Pope Francis said in a Jan. 30 telegram addressed to President Donald Trump.

“I likewise pray for those involved in the recovery efforts and invoke upon all in the nation the divine blessings of consolation and strength,” he continued.

Around 9 p.m. local time on Jan. 29, an American Airlines flight carrying 60 passengers and four crew members from Wichita, Kansas, collided with an army helicopter as it was landing at Ronald Reagan National Airport. There were three soldiers aboard the helicopter.

As of 8 a.m. on Jan. 30, local officials in Washington said that 28 bodies had been recovered from the Potomac River.

“At this point, we don’t believe there are any survivors from this accident,” D.C. Fire Chief John Donnelly said during a Jan. 30 news conference. If that holds true, it would be the deadliest air crash in the United States in nearly 24 years. The cause of the collision is still unknown.

Passengers on the plane included a group of figure skaters, coaches, and family members returning from a training camp following the U.S. Figure Skating Championships in Wichita, according to U.S. Figure Skating.

Bishop Michael Burbidge of Arlington called for prayers for all those impacted by the tragedy.

“May we be united in prayer for all those tragically impacted by the accident near Reagan Airport,” Burbidge said in a statement. “We ask God to embrace them in his love, to grant strength to their families, and to watch over all first responders.”

Similarly, Archbishop William Lori of Baltimore urged people to pray.

“Our hearts go out to those who lost their lives in the tragic collision at Reagan National Airport,” Lori said in a statement. “Let us pray for them and for their loved ones who mourn them. Our thoughts and prayers are also with the first responders during this very difficult time.”

Late on Jan. 29, Trump said he had been briefed on the situation.

“May God Bless their souls,” Trump said, referring to the victims of the crash. “Thank you for the incredible work being done by our first responders. I am monitoring the situation and will provide more details as they arise.”