Florida is suing Planned Parenthood for up to $350 million for allegedly falsely advertising abortion pills as “safer than Tylenol,” a claim debunked in a study this year.

The 37-page lawsuit claims that Planned Parenthood has falsely advertised the abortion pill as “safer than Tylenol” despite evidence that shows a high rate of hospitalizations for women who take the drug mifepristone to induce abortions.

Florida Attorney General James Uthmeier said Planned Parenthood has been “wrongfully deceiving women.”

“We want to hold people accountable for hurting our women, for hurting our children, and these lawsuits are seeking to do it,” he told EWTN News’ Catherine Hadro, host of “EWTN News In Depth.”

“They have been wrongfully deceiving women out there, advertising that these new chemical abortion pills are safer than Tylenol and pain medications you’d get over the shelf,” Uthmeier said. “Our evidence suggests that is entirely false.”

“One in 25 women that take these chemical pills end up in the hospital, and we’ve seen dozens of deaths resulting,” Uthmeier continued.

At least 36 women have died due to mifepristone-related complications since 2000, averaging more than one each year, according to the lawsuit.

“We’re continuing to learn more, but the reality is there are dangers and harms with these dangerous chemical abortion pills that we’re only going to see more of going forward,” Uthmeier said.

Uthmeier shared his concerns about pill trafficking, a growing problem for pro-life states. Current federal regulations allow providers to prescribe abortion drugs through telehealth and send them by mail. Abortion providers in states with lax abortion laws will ship pills into pro-life states without an in-person doctor’s visit.

“The nature of these pills is it’s easier for them to get mailed into states like Florida, where we have a heartbeat bill, and they can violate that law,” Uthmeier said. “They also are more easily [put] into the hands of kids as a result of these new practices.”

In recent months, several women who have been poisoned or coerced into taking the pill have sued abortion providers, who shipped the pills to their unborn children’s fathers. But pro-abortion states like New York and California have shield laws designed to protect abortion providers from the legal ramifications. California even allows anonymous prescription of the abortion pill.

Uthmeier said Planned Parenthood has “turned to the chemical abortion pills because they’re so profitable.”

“They have a 500% profit margin on the sale of these dangerous products,” he said. “By telling women that these drugs are safe, they’re able to sell more product, and they’ve had billions in revenues in recent years.”

Uthmeier is asking the judge to fine Planned Parenthood $10,000 for each chemical abortion that Florida’s Planned Parenthood has provided since it began saying mifepristone was safer than Tylenol. Under the Florida Deceptive and Unfair Trade Practices Act, there is a $10,000 penalty for each act of deception.

Uthmeier called it a “slam-dunk case.”

“The evidence shows hospitalizations at significantly higher rates than going to the hospital for taking Tylenol,” he said. “They’re lying to the public. They need to be held accountable.”

Uthmeier, who is a practicing Catholic, also joined a lawsuit earlier this year challenging the Food and Drug Administration’s decision to ease restrictions on mifepristone.

“I’d like to say everybody on both sides of the aisle supports women and women’s safety,” Uthmeier said. “And wherever you stand on abortion, the reality is these drugs are sending women to the hospital. That can’t happen. So that’s why this fight is so important.”