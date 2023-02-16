National Archives signs agreement to ensure free speech at museum after alleged pro-life discrimination

Olivia Summers, a senior litigation counsel with the ACLJ, told CNA the next step is to "move forward with the mitigation and the lawsuit."

"Obviously, this is only dealing with a small portion of the case overall," Summers continued.

Summers could not provide details on the discussions that led to the consent order, but said "they [NARA] are very open to working with us."

After the ACLJ announced its lawsuit earlier this month, the National Archives responded almost immediately with an apology: “As the home to the original Constitution and Bill of Rights, which enshrine the rights of free speech and religion, we sincerely apologize for this occurrence,” read the Feb. 10 statement.

In their press release today, the lawyers for the pro-life advocates said they weren’t satisfied with the museum’s apology.

“While the National Archives had previously issued an apology for the Jan. 20 incident, it had not provided any evidence of the existence of a policy or of sufficient training of its employees and officers with the apology sufficient to ensure that a repeat violation would not occur. As a result, the ACLJ’s clients remained fearful about returning to the building,” they said.

The law firm said that they then prepared a motion for a temporary restraining order against the museum. The prospect of that order, they said, paved the way to today’s agreement.

In a statement, the ACLJ noted that the signed agreement “is necessary here because two of our clients have plans to return to the National Archives soon — one as early as the end of this week — and we want to ensure that they are not targeted, humiliated, and silenced again during their visits.”

The two clients planning the visit were specifically named in the agreement and promised a tour of the museum along with a personal apology.

The following allegations are listed in the lawsuit against the National Archives: