Hours after a terrorist gunman attacked a synagogue in West Bloomfield Township, Detroit Archbishop Edward J. Weisenburger called for prayers and said Catholics in southeast Michigan "stand in solidarity" with their Jewish brothers and sisters.

Law enforcement said a man rammed a truck into Temple Israel and opened fire March 12. The gunman died after being "neutralized" by security, the synagogue said.

Synagogue leaders said all 140 students at the nearby Susan and Harold Loss Early Childhood Center were "safe" following the incident, which is still under investigation by federal authorities as a "targeted act of violence against the Jewish community."

"On behalf of the Catholic community of Southeastern Michigan, I want to express my profound sorrow over today's violent attack at Temple Israel," Archbishop Weisenburger said in a statement. "We stand in solidarity with our Jewish brothers and sisters, holding in prayer all those affected by this act of violence, especially those who are wounded, grieving, or shaken, including the congregation, first responders, and the greater community."

The Department of Homeland Security told CBS News the suspect in the attack was Ayman Mohamad Ghazali, from Dearborn Heights, a 41-year-old Lebanese-born U.S. citizen.

According to CBS News, Ghazaki came to the U.S. legally in 2011 after receiving sponsorship from his then-wife, a U.S. citizen, and became a citizen himself in 2016.

"An attack on one faith community wounds us all," Archbishop Weisenburger said. "As details continue to emerge, we remain united with our partners in faith, particularly our Jewish friends and neighbors. Together, we pray for an end to violence and for deeper peace in our world. May God's abundant love and mercy guide us toward compassion, justice, and peace."

Likewise, the Imams Council of Michigan said it "condemns in the strongest possible terms" the attack on Temple Israel, saying, "Islam teaches that all places where God's name is remembered deserve protection."

"Violence against any house of worship, whether in the United States or abroad, and regardless of faith, denomination, or community, is an attack on all people of faith and on the fundamental principles of religious freedom and human dignity," the Imams Council's statement said.

The council added that it urged the public and media to "refrain from speculation" as the investigation into the attack unfolds.

"The Imams Council of Michigan stands in full solidarity with all impacted by today's events. In times like these, our shared commitment to peace, compassion, and mutual protection must prevail over hatred and violence," it said.

The Chaldean Area Chamber of Commerce, whose sister organization, the Shenandoah Country Club, is across the street from Temple Israel, said the tragedy "hit especially close to home for us."

In December, the country club hosted a fundraiser with Cardinal Pierbattista Pizzaballa, the Latin patriarch of Jerusalem, hosted by the Chaldean Eparchy of St. Thomas the Apostle, during a visit arranged through a partnership with the Archdiocese of Detroit.

After the attack on Temple Israel, the country club "quickly opened its doors and served as a meeting place and temporary station for students, staff, and parents searching for their preschool children during the unfolding situation," the Chamber of Commerce said in a social media post. "Their swift action and compassion reflect the very best of our community."

"We also feel this moment deeply because the Jewish community has long been a valued partner and friend to the Chaldean community. Over the years, our communities have worked together on a number of successful joint initiatives, building relationships rooted in mutual respect, shared values, and a commitment to strengthening the region we all call home," the Chamber of Commerce's statement continued.

"On behalf of the Chaldean American Chamber of Commerce and the Chaldean Community Foundation, we extend our heartfelt sympathy and unwavering support to the congregation of Temple Israel and to the broader Jewish community. We stand with them during this difficult time and reaffirm our commitment to unity, cooperation, and peace."