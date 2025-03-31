Pope Francis has accepted the resignation of Archbishop George J. Lucas, 75, from the pastoral governance of the Archdiocese of Omaha, Nebraska, and has appointed Bishop Michael G. McGovern of Belleville, Illinois, as his successor.

The resignation and appointment were publicized in Washington March 31 by Cardinal Christophe Pierre, apostolic nuncio to the United States.

Archbishop Lucas has headed the Omaha Archdiocese since 2009. Archbishop McGovern, 60, has been Belleville's bishop since 2020.

The archbishop will serve as apostolic administrator until his successor is installed May 7 as the sixth archbishop of Omaha.

Archbishop Lucas called it a "privilege" to have served as the Omaha Archdiocese's shepherd for almost 16 years.

"It gives me great joy to know that such a good shepherd has been sent to guide us on our pilgrim way in the coming years," he said in a statement. "Please join me in praying for Archbishop-designate McGovern as he prepares to leave the people in the Diocese of Belleville whom he has served with such dedication and to make his home here in the Archdiocese of Omaha."

Archbishop McGovern expressed gratitude for "the clergy and people of southern Illinois for their support and the many ways they have shared their faith with me over the past five years."

"I look forward to meeting the clergy and faithful in the Archdiocese of Omaha. The Church in Omaha has a great reputation for supporting Catholic education, including many parochial schools, high schools, and two Catholic universities," he said in a statement. "I look forward to learning more about the many ministries carried out and how I can support them."

Michael George McGovern was born July 1, 1964, in Evergreen Park, Illinois, the youngest child of the late Joseph and Eleanor McGovern. He grew up in the Beverly neighborhood of Chicago where many of his family members continue living.

The McGovern family was active in Christ the King Parish and all of the children attended Christ the King Grammar School. After graduating from St. Ignatius College Prep in Chicago, the future bishop Michael went to Loyola University in Chicago (1982-86), where he earned a bachelor of arts degree in philosophy in 1986.

He then worked for four years before applying for admission as a seminarian for the Archdiocese of Chicago at Mundelein Seminary, where he earned a baccalaureate degree in theology in 1993 and a master of divinity degree in 1994.

Cardinal Joseph L. Bernardin ordained him a priest for the Chicago Archdiocese on May 21, 1994, in Holy Name Cathedral. Then-Father McGovern served that archdiocese for 26 years, including as associate pastor at three Chicago parishes, then as pastor in Chicago suburban parishes, first at St. Mary Parish in Lake Forest and finally as pastor of St. Raphael the Archangel Parish in Old Mill Creek. He also served in several administrative roles for the Archdiocese of Chicago, including as vice chancellor.

"As a priest ordained for the Archdiocese of Chicago three decades ago and as the Bishop of Belleville for the past five years, Archbishop McGovern has served the People of God with compassion, dedication, and pastoral leadership," Chicago Cardinal Blase J. Cupich said in a statement.

"We are delighted that the Holy Father has recognized Archbishop McGovern's exceptional qualities in appointing him the sixth Archbishop of Omaha," he said in a statement. "As a native of Omaha, I know the great faith and good hearts of the people he will serve. I pray that their journey together will give glory to Jesus and to be a beacon of hope for our Church in this Jubilee Year and beyond."

On April 3, 2020, Pope Francis appointed then-Father McGovern as the ninth bishop of Belleville. His consecration took place on July 22, 2020, at the Cathedral of St. Peter in Belleville. His principal consecrator was Cardinal Cupich. Bishop Edward K. Braxton, his predecessor in Belleville, and Bishop George J. Rassas, then a Chicago auxiliary bishop, served as co-consecrators.

In July 2022, Bishop McGovern announced plans to sell the bishop's residence and move to a more modest space in the rectory at the Cathedral of St. Peter, and he has resided there since then. The proceeds of the sale of the residence subsidized several ministries and charities, including a fund for expectant mothers and children.

Bishop McGovern is the state chaplain for the Illinois Knights of Columbus. He currently serves on the board of advisers for Mundelein Seminary in Mundelein, Illinois, and Sacred Heart Seminary in Hales Corners, Wisconsin.

On the national level, Bishop McGovern is a member of the U.S. bishops' Subcommittee on Health Care Issues.

The Omaha Archdiocese covers 14,000 square miles and includes 23 counties in northeast Nebraska and has more than 230,000 Catholics out of a total population of about 1.04 million.