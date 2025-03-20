The National Shrine of St. Elizabeth Ann Seton in Maryland is hosting the first-ever Eucharistic Congress for the Catholic Deaf community this spring.

The congress, which will take place April 4–6, will bring together about 230 Catholics to pray and honor the Eucharist, according to the event organizer, Father Mike Depcik, who is one of just a few deaf priests in the world.

Depcik serves as the chaplain for the Deaf ministry in the Archdiocese of Baltimore and is known for his work in growing the Deaf Catholic community in Maryland and beyond.

Depcik designed the congress for deaf people to be able to actively participate. He noted that the Deaf community has limited accessibility to services in and from the Catholic Church and that the majority of deaf people don’t attend Mass.

“Several statistics have shown that 96% of Deaf people, including those baptized Catholics, do not go to any church due to very limited services available to them in their own language (American Sign Language),” Depcik explained.

While the 2024 National Eucharistic Congress in Indiana had ASL interpreters, Depcik wanted to focus on the Deaf community by holding this congress.

“This Deaf Eucharistic Congress is unique and focused entirely on the members of the Deaf Catholic community, which includes the Deaf, hard of hearing, DeafBlind, hearing pastoral workers working within Deaf ministry, hearing parents of Deaf children, etc.,” he told CNA.

“We believe this event is going to be a memorable one since it will be the first time ever for such a Eucharistic Congress specifically by and for Deaf Catholics.”

“It is our goal to have those people attending the Deaf Eucharistic Congress to feel inspired with their Catholic faith and appreciate the Eucharist,” Depcik continued. “We also hope this will bring awareness to the Church hierarchy on the needs of Deaf Catholics.”

The National Shrine of St. Elizabeth Ann Seton, located in Emmitsburg, Maryland, has been a place of gathering for deaf Catholics before. The Seton Shrine frequently hosts retreats, including a Lenten retreat for the deaf last year. The Seton Shrine is located just a half hour away from the K–8 Maryland School for the Deaf.

The event will draw speakers from around the United States, including Deacon Patrick Graybill, a deaf retired professor with a background in the creative arts known for acting, ASL poetry, and translating English texts into ASL.

Also attending will be Jeannine Adkins, a member of the National Catholic Office for the Deaf. Graybill is set to give a presentation titled “Eucharist: Holy Ground,” while Adkins will present on “The Healing Power of the Eucharist.”

Attendees are anticipated to come from all over the United States, including from as far as California, Florida, and South Dakota.

On the first day of the Congress, ASL tour guides will be available to give tours of the shrine, which includes St. Elizabeth Ann Seton’s tomb and a museum about her life as well as historical buildings associated with Seton and the basilica.

Adoration, confessions, and Mass will also be held on Saturday in addition to various presentations and time for fellowship. On Sunday, Mass will be held with the local Deaf Catholic community in Urbana, Maryland.