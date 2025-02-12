Pope Francis has accepted the resignation of Archbishop Dennis M. Schnurr, 76, from the pastoral governance of the Archdiocese of Cincinnati, and has appointed Auxiliary Bishop Robert G. Casey of Chicago as his successor.

The pope also has accepted the resignation of Bishop R. Walker Nickless, 77, from the pastoral governance of the Diocese of Sioux City, Iowa, and appointed Father John E. Keehner, Jr. pastor of four parishes, to succeed him.

The pope also named Msgr. Richard F. Reidy, vicar general and moderator of the curia of the Diocese of Worcester, Massachusetts, to head the Diocese of Norwich, Connecticut. Bishop-designate Reidy succeeds Bishop Michael R. Cote, who retired Sept. 3, 2024.

The three resignations and appointments were publicized in Washington Feb. 12 by Cardinal Christophe Pierre, apostolic nuncio to the United States.

Archbishop Schnurr, the 10th archbishop of Cincinnati, is one year past the age at which bishops are required by canon law to submit their resignation to the pope. He has been Cincinnati's shepherd since December 2009. He was named coadjutor archbishop in 2008 and the following year succeeded Archbishop Daniel E. Pilarczyk when he retired.

Archbishop Casey, 57, has been a Chicago auxiliary since 2018. A native of Illinois, he was ordained to the priesthood for the Archdiocese of Chicago in 1994.

