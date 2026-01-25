Catholic leaders are calling for peace the day after a second person was killed by federal agents this month in Minneapolis. The deadly shooting of Alex Pretti, 37, comes amid increased federal immigration enforcement actions in the Twin Cities metro area; the U.S. Department of Homeland Security (DHS) has referred to this activity involving the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) as "Operation Metro Surge."

The shooting also comes 17 days after a shooting in Minneapolis involving an ICE agent -- identified by media reports as Jonathan Ross -- left 37-year-old Renee Good, of Minneapolis, dead.

In a statement released Jan. 25, Archbishop Paul S. Coakley, president of the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops, echoed the words of Pope Leo at the Angelus this morning, calling for peace and respect for all peoples.

"Today, Pope Leo XIV reminds us that 'the Gospel must be proclaimed and lived in every setting, serving as a leaven of fraternity and peace among all individuals, cultures, religions and peoples,'" Archbishop Coakley said. "It is with this in mind that I prayerfully urge calm, restraint, and respect for human life in Minneapolis, and all those places where peace is threatened. Public authorities especially have a responsibility to safeguard the well-being of people in service to the common good.

"As a nation we must come together in dialogue, turning away from dehumanizing rhetoric and acts which threaten human life. In this spirit, in unity with Pope Leo, it is important to proclaim, 'Peace is built on respect for people!'"

Pope Leo, during his Angelus address Jan. 25, said, "...let us pray for peace: in Ukraine, in the Middle East, and in every region where, unfortunately, there is fighting going on for interests that are not those of the people. Peace is built on respect for peoples!

Archbishop Bernard A. Hebda of St. Paul and Minneapolis also released a statement Jan. 25 calling for prayer and a restoration of peace.

"Following Saturday's tragic shooting in Minneapolis, I ask all people of good will to join me today in prayer for Alex Jeffrey Pretti, for his parents, and for his loved ones," said Archbishop Hebda. "The loss of another life amidst the tensions that have gripped Minnesota should prompt all of us to ask what we can do to restore the Lord's peace.

"While we rightly thirst for God's justice and hunger for his peace, this will not be achieved until we are able to rid our hearts of the hatreds and prejudices that prevent us from seeing each other as brothers and sisters created in the image and likeness of God," he said. "That is as true for our undocumented neighbors as it is for our elected officials and for the men and women who have the unenviable responsibility of enforcing our laws. They all need our humble prayers."

The Cathedral of St. Paul will be open Jan. 25 with extended Eucharistic Adoration "for those seeking a quiet place for prayer and reflection," he said.

Archbishop Hebda will also celebrate a Votive Mass for the Preservation of Peace at 5 p.m., he announced. A Mass will be offered for Alex Pretti, his family, and for the Twin Cities community at the Basilica of Saint Mary in Minneapolis, at 5:30 p.m.

"Wherever you find yourself this afternoon, I hope you will take a few moments to join us in prayer," Archbishop Hebda said.

Catholic and other faith leaders have previously called for prayers and peace during the enforcement effort. A multifaith prayer service Jan. 23 at Temple Israel in Minneapolis included Auxiliary Bishop Kevin Kenney.

Regarding the Jan. 24 shooting, Minneapolis Police Chief Brian O'Hara said during a news conference that officers responded to a report and found "an adult male with multiple gunshot wounds." Live-saving measures were implemented and the man was transported to Hennepin County Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead, the police chief said.

"We have not been told any official reports of what has led up to the shooting, but we have seen the video that is circulating on social media," O'Hara said. "Our demand today is for those federal agencies operating in our city to do so with the same discipline, humanity and integrity that effective law enforcement in our country demands."

Asked about the DHS response alleging an armed person approached agents, O'Hara said local law enforcement responding to the scene were not provided information about what happened prior to what can be seen on social media.

Joe Ruff, editor of The Catholic Spirit in the Archdiocese of St. Paul and Minneapolis, contributed to this report.