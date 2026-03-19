Catholic universities have quietly taken over March Madness, blending history, talent, and the kind of coaching that shapes every game into an unpredictable contest.

The 2026 NCAA Men's and Women's Basketball Tournaments showcase Catholic hoops at the highest level. Twelve programs -- seven men's, five women's -- bring tradition, depth, and star power to the brackets, creating thrilling matchups from the first tip-off.

Women's Tournament Highlights

In the women's bracket, experience meets sharpshooting as the University of Notre Dame faces a Fairfield University team that could surprise anyone.

Notre Dame's Fighting Irish step onto the court with a 22-10 record and a six-seed, riding a 9-2 surge in their last 11 games. Junior standout Hannah Hidalgo, finalist for the Nancy Lieberman Point Guard of the Year award, anchors a team with a storied NCAA history: two national championships (2001, 2018), nine Final Four appearances, and 21 Sweet 16 showings. Balanced scoring and steady leadership provide the Irish an edge as they prepare for Fairfield.

The Stags, the three-time reigning Metro Atlantic Athletic Conference champion, arrive with the highest seed in Fairfield's history (No. 11) and a 28-4 record.

Under Stags coach Carly Thibault-DuDonis, the squad ranks first nationally in three-pointers per game (11.4) and top-10 in three-point percentage (.370). MAAC Player of the Year Kaety L'Amoreaux averages 17.6 points, and the team sets a program record with 2,416 points this season. Defensively, Fairfield allows just 55.8 points per game, ranking 13th nationally. Hot shooting and disciplined defense position The Stags as a genuine upset threat, ensuring a matchup against The Fighting Irish that captivates from the opening tip.

Beyond Notre Dame and Fairfield, other Catholic programs join the hunt to make an impact in the tournament.

The College of the Holy Cross claimed the Patriot League championship with a 23-9 record and nine straight wins. The Crusaders excel at defense and forcing turnovers.

Gonzaga University (24-9) spotlights freshman Lauren Whittaker, who has scored 641 points, second nationally among freshmen, while sophomore Allie Turner leads the West Coast Conference with 84 made three-pointers. The Bulldogs rank second nationally in three-point percentage (.390) and thrive in fast-paced games.

Villanova University (25-7) relies on sophomore Jasmine Bascoe, who averages 18.8 points per game and has 1,154 career points, anchoring a team that finishes second in the competitive Big East.

Villanova graduate student Kylee Watson offered a unique perspective, having played at Notre Dame before transferring this year.

Watson's experience at Pope Leo XIV's alma mater underscores what sets Catholic colleges apart.

"Something I've noticed at both schools is that we say the Lord's Prayer before every game as a team," Watson told OSV News. "It's a really special moment where we take the time to connect with God pregame, and it's cool that it's a tradition at both schools."

Men's Tournament Highlights

The men's bracket mixes seasoned champions with rising stars, promising upsets and deep runs.

Villanova (24-8) brings seven Final Four appearances and three national championships into the tournament. Freshman guard Acaden Lewis, junior guard Tyler Perkins, and senior center Duke Brennan combine scoring, leadership, and inside strength.

Gonzaga (30-3) depends on WCC Player of the Year Graham Ike to guide a team dominating in rebounds, points in the paint, and scoring margin (+19.1). Balanced attack and disciplined defense position Gonzaga as a favorite for a deep run.

Santa Clara University (26-8) makes its first NCAA appearance since 1996 after finishing third in the WCC (15-3). Strong perimeter defense and balanced scoring offer the Broncos upset potential.

St. John's University (28-6) returns as back-to-back Big East regular-season and tournament champions. Coach Rick Pitino appears in his 25th NCAA Tournament across six schools. Veteran leadership and explosive scoring make the Red Storm a dangerous contender.

St. Louis University (28-5) highlights Atlantic 10 Player of the Year Robbie Avila. The Billikens rank second nationally in three-point percentage (.401) and fourth in effective field goal percentage (.600).

Siena University (23-11) celebrated its seventh MAAC championship and returns to the NCAA Tournament for the first time since 2010. The Saints' veteran guards and methodical offense challenge opponents.

St. Mary's College (27-5) earned a program-record fifth consecutive NCAA appearance. Balanced scoring, experience, and defense provide the Gaels a solid chance to advance.