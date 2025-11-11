A new English version of the Bible will be released in 2027 with the name The Catholic American Bible, according to Bishop Steven J. Lopes, chairman of the U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops' Committee on Divine Worship. The announcement was made Nov. 11 during the Fall Plenary of the USCCB.

The translation "is meant to be the common text between the lectionary at Mass, the Scripture that is used in the Liturgy of the Hours and a Bible text that you can have as a physical Bible for your own private prayer and devotion," Bishop Lopes said. The Latin Church bishops approved the revised New American Bible for liturgical use in a 216-4 vote, with three abstentions, in November 2024.

The Catholic American Bible will replace the New American Bible – Revised Edition (NABRE), which was released in March 2011, after 20 years of consultation and revision of the original New American Bible, published in 1970, according to the USCCB. The NABRE is the English translation of Scripture used in the readings at Masses, and the text from the Catholic American Bible will replace the current lectionary.

A Spanish New Testament, La Biblia de la Iglesia en América Nuevo Testamento, is also in the works, with availability for Ash Wednesday 2026.

The Catholic American Bible will be published through various approved publishers, including OSV, the parent company of OSV News.

Prior to the revision of the Code of Canon Law in 1983, translations of Sacred Scripture needed approval either from the Apostolic See or by a local diocesan ordinary. The 1983 revision to the code entrusted approval to both the Apostolic See and bishops' conferences, like the USCCB.

According to the National Catholic News Service, which went on to become the USCCB-operated Catholic News Service, Pope Paul VI praised the publication of the 1970 New American Bible as "a notable achievement." The then-pope also expressed his gratification" to find in this new translation of the Scriptures a new opportunity for men to give themselves to frequent reading of, and meditation on, the living Word of God."

Fifty-one biblical scholars worked on the New American Bible, from 1944 to 1970.