The U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops (USCCB) is asking Catholics to participate in an initiative to honor the 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence through Eucharistic adoration and works of mercy.

“All Catholics are encouraged to join the bishops in praying for the unity and healing of our country,” a bishops’ guideline on the initiative reads.

Leading up to July 4, the bishops are encouraging individuals and parishes to contribute to 250 collective hours of adoration and 250 collective works of mercy as Americans approach the anniversary of the country’s formation.

The initiative also coincides with the lead up to the bishops’ reconsecration of the United States to the Sacred Heart of Jesus on the June 12 solemnity. The consecration is set to happen during a Mass at the Basilica of the National Shrine of the Immaculate Conception in Washington, D.C.

Aaron Weldon, assistant director of the USCCB Committee for Religious Liberty, told EWTN News the initiative was born out of a desire “to do something to kind of celebrate in a prayerful way.” He said the bishops also wanted to “give Catholics a way to participate in the consecration.”

The USCCB published a guide with resources on how to participate, which suggests parishes can set up a Holy Hour with Eucharistic adoration on a weekly or monthly basis leading up to the Fourth of July.

“While 250 hours seems like a lot, each person present constitutes an hour prayed,” the guide states.

It provides resources for setting up Holy Hours dedicated to specific intentions, such as a Holy Hour for life or a Holy Hour for peace. It adds that parishes can also incorporate the Litany of the Sacred Heart of Jesus into the Holy Hour to prepare for the consecration.

“You may have other ways to invite members of your community to spend some time in prayer for our country with Jesus truly present in the Blessed Sacrament,” the guide adds.

For works of mercy, the USCCB guide states that individuals and groups can engage in existing activities in their parishes or start initiatives on a weekly or monthly basis leading up to the Fourth of July.

“Our works of mercy draw from the deep well of our faith and prayer, constantly reminding us that in tending to our brothers and sisters, we tend to Christ himself,” it states.

Works of mercy can include a variety of activities, such as assisting women who face a crisis pregnancy, donating to food pantries, sponsoring a refugee family, or volunteering at homeless shelters, among other things, according to the USCCB guide.

The USCCB is asking parishes to document their communities’ participation in the initiative and report to the bishops about ways in which people participated and fruits from the prayers and the actions.

Weldon said the bishops hope to “collect stories about the different ways that parishes … or small Catholic groups found a way to put these ideas into actions,” adding that the suggestions are “flexible,” so parishes and other Catholic groups can “do what works best for them.”

“I hope that we can start to hear back from people the different ways that people are putting some of these ideas into action,” Weldon said.

In September 2025, the White House launched the “America Prays” initiative, which also asks people to pray for the United States and its people leading up to the 250th anniversary of the signing of the Declaration of Independence.

Weldon said the USCCB initiative is separate and independent from that. He said the bishops’ consecration and the adoration and works of mercy offer “distinctly Catholic ways of celebrating” the 250th anniversary launched by the bishops.