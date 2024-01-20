Bishop Dorsonville of Houma-Thibodaux, La., dies unexpectedly at age 63

Bishop Mario Dorsonville of the Diocese of Houma-Thibodaux in southeastern Louisiana, whose ecclesial career spanned nearly four decades, died unexpectedly on Friday evening after serving as bishop of the diocese for less than a year. He was 63.

In a statement on Facebook, the vicar general of the diocese, Father Simon Peter Engurait, wrote that the bishop died on Friday evening at 6:50 p.m. CST “after he gave in to complications arising from recent health problems.”

Dorsonville was appointed as bishop of the Diocese of Houma-Thibodaux on Feb. 1, 2023, and was installed on March 29, succeeding Bishop Shelton J. Fabre.

Engurait said it was “with great sadness and deep shock” that he made the announcement of Dorsonville’s passing. “My heart is broken as I make this news to you as this is not the kind of message any one of us would expect to receive.” Engurait asked for patience from the flock “as we begin to navigate through these uncertain moments” and called for prayers for the bishop.