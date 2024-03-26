Archbishop William E. Lori of Baltimore and that city's officials have called for prayers as rescue efforts continue, following the early morning collapse of Baltimore's Francis Scott Key Bridge March 26.

The Singapore-flagged container ship Dali, en route to Colombo, Sri Lanka, was navigating the Patapsco River when it apparently veered toward and struck the 1.6 mile-long bridge at 1:26 a.m.

The structure, which forms part of I-695, buckled upon impact, plunging several individuals into the river. At least one person has been hospitalized in critical condition.

Alejandro Mayorkas, Secretary of U.S. Homeland Security, said that "there are no indications this was an intentional act."

This is a developing story. MORE TO COME.