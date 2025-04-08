Pope Francis has accepted the resignation of Archbishop Joseph F. Naumann of Kansas City, Kansas, and named Bishop William Shawn McKnight of Jefferson City, Missouri, as his successor.

The resignation and appointment were announced by the Vatican on April 8.

Archbishop Joseph F. Naumann was installed as the fourth archbishop and the 11th bishop of the Archdiocese of Kansas City on Jan. 15, 2005.

On June 4, 2024, he turned 75, the age at which canon law requires bishops to submit their resignation to the pope.

Archbishop McKnight, 56, has headed the Diocese of Jefferson City since February 2018, when he was ordained bishop. He was executive director of the Office for Clergy and Consecrated Life of the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops between 2010 and 2015.

"My heart is filled with gratitude for the faithful of the Diocese of Jefferson City," Archbishop McKnight said in an April 8 statement posted by the Diocese of Jefferson City. "You welcomed me as your bishop over seven years ago, and together we have grown in faith and service to the Lord."

He said: "You have been my first flock as a bishop, and that bond will always hold a special place in my heart. I am thankful for your trust, your prayers, and your dedication to living out the Gospel in your communities."

As he prepares to transition to Kansas City, he said to his Jefferson City flock: "I am confident that God's providence will continue to guide and bless you in the days ahead. You will always remain in my heart and in my prayers."

MORE TO COME