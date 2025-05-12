Planned Parenthood's latest annual report shows an increase in abortions from the previous year's report, while also showing a $100 million increase in government funding amid an overall decrease in cancer screenings and prevention services.

The organization's 2023-2024 annual report, titled "A Force for Hope," detailed its operations from 2022-2023, most of which followed the June 2022 U.S. Supreme Court decision in Dobbs v. Jackson Women's Health Organization that overturned Roe v. Wade and sent the abortion issue back to lawmakers.

Since Dobbs, 12 states have banned elective abortions, and six states passed restrictions at or before 12 weeks of pregnancy, according to data from KFF, formerly known as The Kaiser Family Foundation.

However, Planned Parenthood, the nation's largest abortion provider, performed 402,230 abortions in that time, an increase of nearly 10,000 abortions over the previous year's report (392,715 abortions).

The report also detailed just 2,148 adoption referrals -- an increase of about 400 from the previous year's report of 1,721 adoption referrals.

Meanwhile, total cancer screening and prevention services -- such as pap tests and HPV vaccinations -- decreased from the previous report, from 464,021 to 426,268. Pap tests alone declined from 197,617 to 173,397, while HPV vaccinations increased.

Testing and treatment for infections spread through sex increased from the previous year's report to over 5.1 million from about 4.6 million.

The report showed Planned Parenthood received about $792.2 million in "Government Health Services Reimbursements & Grants" during that time -- up more than $100 million over the previous year's report ($699.3 million).

Despite the increase in government funds, the report also described a relatively unchanged $2 billion revenue situation for Planned Parenthood. The most recent report showed that non-government health services revenue (which includes elective abortion revenues) dropped to $350.5 million (down $21.5 million from the previous year).

Private contributions and bequests were down $313.4 million from the previous year (down to $684.1 million), but the decline was significantly offset by $175.4 million in other operating revenue recorded in the latest report.

A joint message from Alexis McGill Johnson, president and CEO of Planned Parenthood Federation of America, and Tanuja Bahal, its board chair, said, "It's been over two years since the U.S. Supreme Court took away our constitutional right to abortion. Since then, about 20 states have banned some or all abortions."

"The road to reproductive freedom is long, and will be full of hurdles. But Planned Parenthood will never give up," they said.

In a statement, Susan B. Anthony Pro-Life America, a group that works to elect candidates who oppose abortion to public office, said, "Planned Parenthood's annual report just released shows a new record high for both lives ended -- more than 402,000 abortions -- and taxpayer funding, close to $800 million or well over $2 million a day."

"For yet another year, pregnant women seeking help at Planned Parenthood are sold an abortion 97% of the time, while prenatal services, miscarriage care and adoption referrals make up a minuscule minority of the options they offer," the statement said.

Supporters of allowing Planned Parenthood to receive Medicaid funds point to its cancer screening and prevention services, but critics argue the funds are fungible and could be used to facilitate abortion, despite prohibitions on tax funding for elective abortion procedures.

Efforts to strip Planned Parenthood of public funds are sometimes referred to as "defunding."

Opponents of Planned Parenthood receiving taxpayer dollars, including pro-life advocacy groups like SBA, have pushed their congressional allies to eliminate this funding during the upcoming budget reconciliation process.

"This report heightens the urgency to defund Big Abortion and stop forcing taxpayers to fund an industry that destroys unborn lives and preys on women and girls. As community health centers outnumber Planned Parenthood locations 15 to one nationwide and offer far more comprehensive care, including for Medicaid patients, Americans have real choices and much better options," the SBA statement said. "We commend our House Republican allies for working hard on a budget reconciliation process that finally gets taxpayers out of the abortion business and we encourage them to persevere. Now more than ever, we can hardly wait to see the 'one big beautiful bill' advance in Congress."

A bill from the House Energy and Commerce Committee would cut Medicaid spending, including eliminating funds for groups that perform abortions such as Planned Parenthood. However, some House Republicans have sought to block that provision.

Meanwhile, a decision in Kerr v. Planned Parenthood South Atlantic, a case concerning Planned Parenthood's ability to use Medicaid funds in states that have restricted abortion is pending from the Supreme Court. A decision in that case is expected by the end of the high court's current term, typically in June.