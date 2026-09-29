The 2027 National March for Life theme is "The Truth is Pro-Life," the March for Life Education and Defense Fund announced Sept. 29.

Hayden Sledge, chief of staff at March for Life, told reporters on a press call that "the soil is prime for us to make the case for the truth, for life."

"Every January, people of different ages, backgrounds, faiths, and life experiences come together in Washington around one shared truth that every human life has worth," she said.

During the second Trump administration, President Donald Trump has delivered video messages to the rally, while Vice President JD Vance has made in-person remarks.

In response to a question about whether they expect elected officials to join the Jan. 22 event, Sledge said, "In the past, we've been so excited to have the vice president in the past couple of years, and of course, we're so excited about the latest addition to their family. But that's something we'll, of course, you know, keep you posted on."

The 2027 event will take place while the pro-life movement faces several key challenges, such as preserving the Hyde Amendment, the recent approval of a new generic abortion drug, a policy permitting the distribution of that drug by mail and a rising abortion rate.

"We've, of course, seen some moves that have been good from the Trump administration regarding life with Moms.gov, but we'd also like to see some more action in reinstating safeguards from chemical abortion drugs," Sledge said.

In his address to the rally last year, Vance acknowledged what he called “the elephant in the room,” criticism from some in the pro-life movement that the Trump administration has not rolled back a Biden administration policy permitting the shipment of mifepristone by mail.

The Trump administration has sought to pause multiple state lawsuits seeking to roll back the eased restrictions on mifepristone, a drug commonly used for first trimester abortion, but which is also used in some miscarriage care protocols. The Trump administration has thus far left that regulation in effect while seeking to block those challenges, pending a promised FDA safety review, prompting frustration from pro-life advocates.

During his January 2026 speech, Vance said rallygoers had an "ally" in the White House.

At the 2027 event, particular emphasis will be placed on the March for Life's concerns about abortion drugs, Sledge said.

"One of our major flags this year, priorities, is showing the dangers and easy access of these chemical abortion drugs," she said.

Clayton Kershaw, a former pitcher for the Los Angeles Dodgers, will be the keynote speaker for the 2027 event, she added.

The March for Life is also in the midst of a leadership transition after its former president, Jennie Bradley Lichter, stepped down in July.

Organizers of the March for Life describe it as the nation’s largest annual human rights demonstration.