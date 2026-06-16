The Catholic bishops of Canada asked the Catholic faithful and all people of goodwill "to voice renewed concern" about the country's Medical Assistance in Dying law, now in place for a decade.

In June 2016, Parliament passed federal legislation, Bill C-14, allowing "medical assistance in dying," also known as MAiD. On June 17, David Johnston, then Canada's governor general, gave "royal assent" to the measure, which permits eligible adults, under specified conditions, to access legalized euthanasia and assisted suicide across Canada.

In calling for renewed concern "as we mark this sobering anniversary," the Canadian Conference of Catholic Bishops' Standing Committee for Family and Life also urged all "to remain steadfast in opposing euthanasia and assisted suicide, to pray for the conversion of hearts and minds away from this practice, and to be present to persons who are sick and vulnerable."

"We reject complacency with the status quo on euthanasia in Canada," the bishops said in a June 10 statement. "Formed by the Gospel, we are called to draw near to those who suffer: not to ignore, trivialize, or abandon them in their pain or despair, but to accompany them with compassion, practical care, and hope (cf. Lk 10:30-37).

They continued, "We actively seek opportunities for effective, collaborative strategies to provide concrete and compassionate support to those living with serious physical or mental illness, those with disabilities, and those nearing the end of life, as well as their families and caregivers."

Under the law, eligible adults can request a medical professional to directly administer a lethal substance (euthanasia), or provide lethal drugs for self-administration (assisted suicide).

They currently must meet several criteria including being at least 18 years old and mentally competent; being eligible for publicly funded Canadian health services; having a serious, incurable illness, disease or disability; and being in an advanced state of irreversible decline and experiencing intolerable physical or psychological suffering. They also must confirm their request is voluntary and not the result of external pressure or influence.

Individuals who suffer solely from a mental illness will become eligible for MAiD March 17, 2027. An earlier date for their eligibility was delayed, and in the meantime, Bill C-218 has been introduced to stop the expansion of the law to individuals with a mental illness.

"Canada now has 'the world's largest and fastest-growing euthanasia program,'" the bishops said in their statement. Citing the government's "Sixth Annual Report on Medical Assistance in Dying in Canada, 2024," they said the percentage of MAiD deaths is increasing annually and accounted for 5.1% of all deaths in 2024, or 16,499 Canadians.

"Grave concern is warranted regarding the continued expansion of the eligibility criteria for 'MAID,' which puts increasing numbers of Canadians at risk," they said.

"In 2016, only individuals whose death was 'reasonably foreseeable' were eligible for 'MAID' with so-called 'safeguards" in place,'" the bishops said. "Subsequent legislation in 2021, however, considerably broadened the criteria, expanding access to include those whose death is not 'reasonably foreseeable,' but whose condition is 'grievous and irremediable.'"

"True compassion does not answer suffering with death, but accompanies those who suffer with hope, presence, palliative care, and relief of pain," the bishops said.

The Catholic faith "teaches that we must strive for proportionate treatment options that neither unduly prolong nor intentionally hasten death, but instead offer life-affirming and compassionate care," they said.

They prayed for "all those whose lives have been lost to 'MAID" and also "for their loved ones, many of whom continue to carry grief, confusion, regret, or unanswered questions."

In remembering all those who continue to suffer -- the sick, those with disabilities, the elderly, those living with mental illness, those near the end of life, and "all who experience loneliness, fear or despair" -- Canadian bishops renewed their call to "give witness at the side of the sick person and to become a ‘healing community.'"

The bishops thanked "the many dioceses, eparchies, parishes, organizations, healthcare workers, families, and volunteers who, over the past 10 years, have promoted Christian hope in the face of illness and death and have resisted 'MAID' with courage and compassion."

"Their witness reminds us that defending life is not only a public teaching," they said, "but also a daily work of presence: visiting the sick, supporting caregivers, accompanying those in despair, advocating for the vulnerable, and helping build communities where no one feels they must face suffering alone."

They ended their statement with a prayer: "In communion with our Lord, the Great Physician, let us offer together a prayer of hope, compassion, and vision towards the promise of everlasting love and life: Loving God, rock of strength for those who trust in you; comforter of those who call on you. Hear the cry of those who suffer from sickness or weakness, and embrace them in your loving arms. Give them peace, and strengthen them with the vision of your kingdom. We make this prayer through Jesus Christ our Lord. Amen."