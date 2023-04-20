Richard Riordan, the first Catholic to serve as Mayor of Los Angeles in the modern era, died at the age of 92 on Wednesday, April 19, his family announced.

Riordan served as mayor from 1993 to 2001 and is largely credited for guiding the city in the aftermath of the 1993 L.A. Riots and the 1994 Northridge earthquake.

Originally from New York City, Riordan studied at Jesuit-run Santa Clara University in the Bay Area before transferring to Princeton. He eventually moved to Los Angeles, where he built a career as a lawyer, businessman, and investment banker.

He was known as an enthusiastic supporter of Catholic charitable causes, especially Catholic education. When then-Archbishop Roger Mahony established the Catholic Education Foundation (CEF) to provide tuition support for students in LA’s Catholic school students in 1987, Riordan was among the prominent business leaders chosen to serve as a founding trustee. He was also CEF’s first president.

In 2011, he launched a two-year, $100 million legacy campaign for CEF, and in 2013, was honored at a 25th CEF anniversary event attended by more than 800 people.

Prior to his election as mayor, Riordan became a member of the Order of Malta.

