When news reached the Archdiocese of Los Angeles that a truck full of supplies for families affected by recent wildfires was on its way from Kansas, religious leaders, school officials, students, parishioners and volunteers were ready.

In a video captured by the LACatholics digital team, a Penske truck packed to the brim with school supplies, toiletries and other necessities rolled up on Jan. 28 from St. Michael the Archangel Church in Leawood, Kansas, where its students and parishioners had gathered donations some 1,500 miles away to assist the many families affected by the Eaton Fire.

The surprise arrival coincided with National Catholic Schools Week, celebrated this year Jan. 27-31.

The supplies mainly went to students and families from St. Elizabeth School in Altadena, where a significant number were displaced. Since the church and school remain closed since the fires, the donations were brought to Assumption of the Blessed Virgin Mary Church in Pasadena, where many of the displaced students are attending.

St. Michael Deacon Greg Trum, who helped drive the truck, said the Kansas Catholic students before they donated were told to imagine what it would be like to wake up with nothing.

“[The principal] said, ‘If you woke up tomorrow and you had lost everything, what would you need?’ And that is what you should bring,” Trum said.

With the idea planted, St. Michael folks reached out to Paul Escala, senior director and superintendent of the archdiocese’s Department of Catholic Schools, to determine what essential items were needed.

In the video, a line of students from both St. Elizabeth and Assumption were standing by when the truck arrived, ready to carry the overabundance of boxes. Some students struggled under the weight of the heavy boxes — filled with everything from food to backpacks to toiletries — but with an assembly line in place, the much-needed supplies were safely secured and ready to distribute.

Also on hand to help were staff and officials from across the archdiocese, including LA Auxiliary Bishop Brian Nunes, who oversees the San Gabriel Pastoral Region.

“It's just all these communities together and even when you look at the families that are helping from Kansas City, it's just like one big family of love is reaching out to help people in need,” Nunes said. “It's just amazing and it's what we're all about.”

After each box was safely unloaded, the group gathered — some students making heart gestures with their hands — and took photos and videos, and to celebrate a sense of community and care for one another, even in the face of hardship.

Trum and his traveling partner were invited to spend the night at the Sacred Heart Retreat House in Alhambra before heading home.

“We wanted to let the people know that we care about them,” he said. “We’re all brothers and sisters in Christ. It’s something we would do for our family and we recognize we're all a family of God.”

The Wildfire Catholic School Tuition Relief Fund has been created to pay for students who have been displaced by the wildfires to continue attending Catholic school. To donate, visit cefwildfiretuitionrelief.funraise.org.