Two LA priests have been named to leadership positions for the Archdiocese of Los Angeles following the appointments of four new auxiliary bishops.

Father Jim Anguiano, who has served Vicar for Clergy since 2022, will replace Bishop-elect Brian Nunes as Vicar General/Moderator of the Curia for the archdiocese, Archbishop Jose H. Gomez announced Aug. 11.

Father Joel Henson, who has served as associate Vicar for Clergy since 2022, will succeed Anguiano as Vicar for Clergy, Archbishop Gomez also announced.

“Fr. Anguiano and Fr. Henson both bring a wealth of experience to the Archdiocesan Catholic Center and the Archdiocese, and we are very grateful that they have taken on this new responsibility,” wrote Archbishop Gomez in an email announcement to archdiocesan staff.

A native of Southern California, Anguiano has served in several parishes and schools around the archdiocese since being ordained to the priesthood in 1982. As an educator, he has served as principal at Bishop Amat High School in La Puente, St. Bernard High School in Playa del Rey, and Bishop Alemany High School in Mission Hills. He also served as pastor of St. Anthony Church in El Segundo from 2001 to 2007.

From 2008 to 2018, he was Director of the Juan Diego House of Formation in Gardena. The house, which hosts young seminarians completing their undergraduate studies while discerning the priesthood, has since been renamed the Queen of Angels Center and officially relocated to Torrance in 2021.

Born in the Philippines, Henson studied for the priesthood at St. John’s Seminary in Camarillo before his ordination in 1993. He has served in a variety of parish assignments around the archdiocese and St. John’s, where he taught as a member of the seminary’s faculty from 1999 to 2015.

Since 2015, he has served as Vicar for Clergy’s office, first as Director of Ongoing Formation for Priests and beginning in 2021, as Associate Vicar for Clergy.

Anguiano and Henson’s appointments will take effect Sept. 5, 2023.