Pope Francis's monthly prayer video for this month focusing on religious vocations features a priest and several women religious from Los Angeles.

The Archdiocese of Los Angeles' digital team helped produce this month's “The Pope Video” in collaboration with the Pope’s Worldwide Prayer Network, which broadcasts Pope Francis’ monthly prayer intentions. February 2025’s prayer intention centers on helping and accompanying young people in their discernment of possible religious life.

This is the third time the LA Archdiocese’s digital team has helped produce the videos, which are released each month worldwide in multiple languages.

February’s prayer intention reads: “Let us pray that the ecclesial community might welcome the desires and doubts of those young people who feel a call to serve Christ’s mission in the priesthood and religious life.”

In the latest video, Pope Francis reflects on his own journey as a youth into discovering his call to become a priest. The video also features rarely seen photos of Pope Francis in his youth before he answered the call to priesthood.

“When I was 17 years old, I was a student and was working,” Pope Francis said. “I had my own plans. I wasn’t thinking at all of being a priest. But one day, I went into the church --- and God was there, waiting for me.”

Let us #PrayTogether that the ecclesial community might welcome the desires and doubts of those young people who feel a call to serve Christ’s mission in the priesthood and religious life. #PrayerIntention @lacatholics @clicktopray_en #ClickToPray pic.twitter.com/aJe1E10wyB — Pope Francis (@Pontifex) February 4, 2025

Similar to how he was helped as a youth to recognize his calling, Pope Francis urged others to help young people realize what God’s plan is for them.

“God still calls young people even today, sometimes in ways we can’t imagine,” he said. “Sometimes we don’t hear because we’re too busy with our own things, our own plans, even with our own things in the Church.

“If we accompany their journeys, we’ll see how God is doing new things with them. And we’ll be able to welcome his call in ways that better serve the Church and the world today. Let’s trust young people! And, above all, let’s trust God for he calls everyone.”

Footage in the video includes Los Angeles-area people and locations showing local clergy and religious accompanying young people in religious discernment.

Some scenes were filmed at Christ the King Church in Hollywood and the Archdiocesan Catholic Center in LA’s Koreatown area. Among those shown are Father Louie Reyes, Associate Director of Vocations for the archdiocese, Sister Rosalia Meza, V.D.M.F., the archdiocese’s Senior Director of Religious Education, and the Carmelite Sisters of the Most Sacred Heart in Los Angeles.

“Our God is a God who takes the lives and gifts of young people seriously,” said Los Angeles Archbishop José H. Gómez in a statement. “The Church’s mission is to walk with young people to help them grow in their faith and to work to build this world into the Kingdom that God wants for his people.”

The archdiocese previously produced Pope videos in May 2024 on religious formation, and in July 2024 on pastoral care for the sick.

“The Pope Video” can be seen on the platform’s website and YouTube channel, as well as on social media on Facebook, Twitter/X, and Instagram.