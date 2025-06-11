As an electronics systems engineer at Raytheon, a major U.S. defense contractor based in El Segundo, Ariel Santiago knows a few things about teamwork and difficult missions.

When in a team meeting to discuss an upcoming satellite launch, for example, his colleagues — who come from varied religious backgrounds — know who he’s turning to to calm the tension.

“I tell them our program has a secret weapon: It’s God,” said Santiago. “They might laugh a little, but they know where I’m coming from.”

Like the 17 other men ordained permanent deacons for the Archdiocese of LA at the Cathedral of Our Lady of the Angels on June 7, Santiago now looks forward to being a force for unity in their professional roles — as well as their parish ones.

“We have to unite the Church for everyone, not just Catholics,” said Santiago, citing inspiration from Pope Leo XIV, the late Pope Francis, and Archbishop José H. Gomez.

The ordination of Santiago and his classmates had a symbolic importance for the Church in LA, marking 50 years since Cardinal Timothy Manning ordained the first class of permanent deacons for Los Angeles in 1975, a decade after the ministry was restored by the Second Vatican Council.

One from that inaugural group, retired Deacon Hosea Martin Alexander Sr., who served at St. Agatha Church and Holy Name of Jesus Church, both in Los Angeles, was acknowledged at the ordination Mass by Archbishop Gomez.

“I know this may be my last time, but I’m glad I made it,” said Alexander, who at 94 and in a wheelchair made it known he was the first ordained deacon because he came first alphabetically from his group.

Since then, nearly 450 men have been ordained permanent deacons to assist in parishes across the archdiocese’s five pastoral regions.

“I think there is a wonderful future for the permanent diaconate because deacons are models of Jesus Christ, the servant,” said Deacon Chris Amantea, who with his wife Yvonne oversees Diaconate Formation for the archdiocese.

“They’re out there doing things in the public sphere, and it’s great to see 80 men in formation right now,” said Amantea, who serves at American Martyrs Church in Manhattan Beach. “My favorite part of the Mass was the sign of peace because, when the archbishop lays his hands on the ordinand, that makes it even more special.”

Archbishop Gomez said during his homily that the new deacons are “chosen brothers, chosen to receive the gift of the most intimate friendship of all, friendship with Jesus Christ. Friendship with Jesus means you have a new identity, that your life has now become part of his life.

“I’m sure we all heard our new Holy Father, Pope Leo XIV’s first homily. He said he wants all of us to be a missionary Church that opens its arms to the world. Our new pope wants all of us to be animated by a missionary spirit, by the desire to spread the good news of the love of Jesus throughout our society and world.”

New Deacon Christopher McKim, who with his wife Katy has led the OCIA program at St. Bede the Venerable Church in La Cañada Flintridge, said there were two parts of the ordination Mass that resonated most with him.

The first was looking Archbishop Gomez eye-to-eye as he gave him his blessing. The second was when he joined the other candidates laying prostrate as a sign of humility and adoration in a complete circle around the altar during the Litany of Supplication.

“I felt the presence of heaven praying not only for me but for all my brothers,” said McKim. “I let it all wash over me at first and then I thought: This is a time of rejoicing, so I started singing with everyone. Even though we were lying there. And when I got up, I saw a circle of fog on the stone floor where my breath had been singing.”

Narelly Santiago, who sat in the front row with her family that included a grandmother, aunts and uncles watching her father become ordained, agreed the Litany of Supplication for her was the most moving part of the Mass.

“I’m thankful I was able to witness this firsthand,” she said. “It’s an amazing thing to say, ‘That’s my dad, and he’s a deacon.’ I’ve seen the struggle and the beauty of everything in their journey. My dad and mom have worked so well together as a team. They both did the work with as much time and effort. Seeing them as equals is beautiful and it’s an inspiration to me so that, maybe when I’m older, I can have the same faith and respect as I have for my dad and mom.”

Giacomo Ammazzalorso contributed to this story.

2025 Permanent Deacons

Here is the full list of the 18 candidates (with their wives) ordained permanent deacons this year:

• Mario and Mirna Ardon at St. Brigid Church in Los Angeles

• Orsy and Delmy Castro at St. Paul of the Cross Church in La Mirada

• Miguel and Margarita Corcio at St. Francis Xavier Church in Pico Rivera

• David Freyer at St. Philip the Apostle Church in Pasadena

• Adolfo and Margarita Gallegos at St. Martha Church in Huntington Park

• Mario and Ernesta Galvez at Our Lady of Loretto Church in Los Angeles

• Gerardo and Consuelo Garibay at for St. Mary Church in Palmdale

• Antonio and Laura Gutierrez at St. Martha Church in Huntington Park

• Christopher and Janelle Hansen at St. Louis de Montfort Church in Santa Maria

• Christopher and Kathryn McKim at St. Bede the Venerable Church in La Cañada Flintridge

• Charles and Thy Ngo at Annunciation Church in Arcadia

• Luis and Claudia Ochoa at Our Lady of Grace in Encino

• Daniel and Mirna Osorio at Our Lady of Guadalupe Church in Carson

• Dennis and Maria Resurreccion at St. John Eudes Church in Chatsworth

• Antonio and Yolanda Reyes at St. Raphael Church in Los Angeles

• David and Evangelina Salgado at St. John the Baptist Church in Baldwin Park

• Ariel and Amalia Santiago at St. John Chrysostom Church in Inglewood

• Luis and Eva Santos at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Church in Downey

