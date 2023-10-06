Manhattan Beach Police Department motorcycle officer and St. John Bosco High School graduate Chad Swanson was killed on Oct. 4 in a multi-vehicle crash on the 405 Freeway near Carson. Details of the early-morning crash and how Swanson was killed were still being investigated.

Swanson, 35, a 13-year veteran, leaves behind his wife and three sons, ages 4, 2, and 10 months old, the police department reported.

According to Bosco High School’s Instagram account, Swanson was a 2006 graduate.

“It is with deep sadness that we share the news of the tragic loss of one of our brothers,” the post read.

Manhattan Beach is holding a community candlelight vigil for Swanson and his family at 6:30 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 6 at Civic Center Plaza followed by a procession to the Manhattan Beach Pier.

The Manhattan Beach Police Department set up a donation fund through the Peace Officers Research Association of California’s Fund a Hero Program to support Swanson’s family. Donations can be made at porac.org/fundraiser/swanson-family.

Swanson began his career with the Hawthorne Police Department, but had been with the Manhattan Beach Police Department since 2010, moving to the Motor Division in 2017.

According to the city, Swanson had previously been wounded in the Route 91 mass shooting in Las Vegas in 2017.

“We are all in shock after this tragic accident. Officer Swanson was a hero. While off duty in 2017, Officer Swanson was wounded in the Route 91 Harvest Country Music Festival mass shooting in Las Vegas,” said Manhattan Beach Mayor Richard Montgomery. “He served as a hero that day in 2017 and was personally responsible for saving several lives, despite suffering his own injuries.”

“Officer Swanson was a joy to work with every single day,” said Manhattan Beach Police Chief Rachel Johnson. “He was a true hero, always positive, and brought an energy to the force that will truly be missed. To honor his legacy, let us recommit ourselves to the principles of public service, integrity, and unity that defines our profession.”

In a press conference, Manhattan Beach police Lt. Kelly Benjamin fought back tears while addressing reporters.

“Chad was an important member of our department,” Benjamin said. “He was an important member of our community. We’re hurting, we’re grieving. This is just awful.”

On Thursday, Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert Luna was attending the funeral services for slain deputy Ryan Clinkunbroomer at the Cathedral of Our Lady of the Angels, but began his comments by acknowledging Swanson’s death.

“I would like to take a couple of seconds to offer my sincere condolences on behalf of all of us to the Manhattan Beach Police Department, Chief Rachel Johnson, and the family of Officer Chad Swanson, his wife, and his three very young children. We stand in solidarity with you even through our difficult times.”