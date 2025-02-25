As the eyes of the world were on Rome, 40 deacons and their wives from the Archdiocese of Los Angeles were caught up in last-minute changes to Vatican planning while on pilgrimage.

The deacons’ Feb. 18-March 1 pilgrimage for the Jubilee of Deacons in Rome included stops in Assisi, Siena, Florence, and Milan. But while in Rome, they found themselves praying for Pope Francis — instead of with him — at a special Feb. 22 Jubilee Mass with 2,500 deacons from around the world in St. Peter’s Basilica.

Archbishop Rino Fisichella, pro-prefect of the Dicastery for Evangelization, celebrated the Mass instead, but delivered the homily that had been prepared by Francis. The celebration included a special procession into St. Peter’s through the basilica’s Holy Door.

“What is amazing for everyone to see is that despite the illness of the pope, the life and mission of the Church continues, even in Rome,” said Father Parker Sandoval, one of the priest chaplains on the pilgrimage.

As Francis was receiving treatment for double pneumonia and a “polymicrobial infection” on Friday, Feb. 21, the LA deacons participated in a special catechesis session at Rome’s Church of St. Gregory VII. Deacon Don Huntley of Our Lady of the Assumption Church in Ventura led midday prayer at the gathering, while Deacon Frank Gonzalez, regional assistant to Auxiliary Bishop Marc V. Trudeau, gave a testimony.