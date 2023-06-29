Starting July 15, the distribution of the Precious Blood of Christ in the Archdiocese of Los Angeles “may be reintroduced into parish Masses at the pastor’s discretion,” Archbishop José H. Gomez has announced.

“Communion from the chalice is to be restored, so that all may have the opportunity to participate more fully in the celebration of the Eucharist,” wrote Archbishop Gomez in a June 28 letter to priests in the archdiocese.

Distribution of communion wine chalice at Mass has been officially suspended since the start of the COVID-19 pandemic in early 2020, when in-person Masses were suspended for several weeks before parishes gradually reopened following public health protocols.

In his letter, Archbishop Gomez said the move “provides an opportunity during this time of national Eucharistic Revival, to gain a renewed appreciation of, and devotion to Jesus who makes Himself present to us in Holy Communion at every Mass.”

Father Juan Ochoa, Director of Worship for the archdiocese, noted that the announcement coincides with the beginning of the second phase of the National Eucharistic Revival, the parish phase, which is focused on fostering “Eucharistic devotion, strengthening our liturgical life through faithful celebration of the Mass, Eucharistic Adoration, missions, resources, and preaching.”

According to the Catholic Church’s liturgical handbook, Holy Communion “has a fuller form as a sign when it takes place under both kinds.”

“In this form the sign of the Eucharistic banquet is more clearly evident and clearer expression is given to the divine will by which the new and eternal Covenant is ratified in the Blood of the Lord, as also the connection between the Eucharistic banquet and the eschatological banquet in the Kingdom of the Father,” reads the General Instruction of the Roman Missal.

Last year, Memphis, Tennessee and Owensboro, Kentucky were among the first U.S. dioceses to reintroduce the Precious Blood during Mass as the COVID-19 pandemic began to wane. Since then, dozens of U.S. dioceses have brought back communion under both species during Mass. Earlier this month, for example, the Archdiocese of Boston restored use of the chalice in time for the Solemnity of Corpus Christi on the weekend of June 11.