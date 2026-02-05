Archbishop José H. Gomez called on Catholics to stay close to migrants amid national unrest over actions by federal immigration officers, while praying for the strength “to be more disciplined in our words, more restrained in our actions,” and “the grace to see the humanity of those around us, especially those who oppose us.”

“We ask the Lord to take away the spirit of confrontation and give us a spirit of cooperation,” prayed the archbishop. “We ask Jesus to open every hardened heart and awaken again the conscience of America.”

The Wednesday noon Mass, together with a Holy Hour of prayer that followed, was held in response to an invitation from U.S. Conference of Catholic Bishops president Archbishop Paul S. Coakley for Catholics to pray for “renewal for our hearts and for our nation.”

Archbishop Gomez had designated Feb. 4 as a Day of Prayer for Catholics in the Archdiocese of Los Angeles, inviting parishes to hold their own “Holy Hour for Peace” on Wednesday. Those unable to participate in church were encouraged to pray in their own homes for the day’s intention.

More than 200 people turned out for the Cathedral Mass. Afterwards, Cathedral pastor Father David Gallardo led the Holy Hour, which included adoration and a short liturgy.

At the Mass, Archbishop Gomez called for prayers for immigrants affected by recent raids and protesters, as well as federal officials and law enforcement officers. This was a time, the archbishop said, to ask God for peace with “prayer and moral seriousness, with the spirit of nonviolence, and with a commitment to America’s founding principles.”

“We’re in a moment when it seems like many have lost faith in America’s promise and her founders’ vision,” said the archbishop. “And it is sad that this is happening this year, when we are celebrating our nation’s 250th anniversary. This should be a time for renewal, not a time of retreat.”

Catholics today, the archbishop said, have a duty to “help America recover her soul.”

“Jesus calls us to love our enemies and to pray for those who oppose us,” Archbishop Gomez said. “So that, practically speaking, means we need to treat others with dignity and respect, even if we don’t share their point of view, even if they have a different vision for our country.”